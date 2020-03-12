Devin Booker Curses On Finding Out About NBA Suspension During Ongoing Twitch Streaming

After Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA took a decision and suspended all NBA games until further notice. While the Jazz vs Thunder game was cancelled, other NBA teams playing on Thursday found out about the announcement while playing or through social media sites. Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, however, found out about the suspension while he was online, playing a video game on the live streaming website Twitch.

NBA suspended: Devin Booker finds out the NBA suspension as he plays video games on Twitch

Devin Booker finding out NBA season canceled on livestream, continues play video games pic.twitter.com/RE03dDkJj1 — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) March 12, 2020

NBA suspended: Devin Booker reacts to the NBA being cancelled indefinitely

Devin Booker was playing the new 'Call of Duty: Warzone' while he live-streamed it on Twitch when he found about NBA's suspension. The 23-year-old guard often streams his games on Twitch when he does not have a scheduled game. After Devin Booker was told about the news, he cursed a few times, before eventually continuing his stream. Devin Booker ended his stream a few minutes after learning the news.

NBA suspended after player tests positive for Coronavirus

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

NBA's statement was made right before the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game began on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Rudy Gobert, the player who tested positive, was reportedly under the impression that he will be playing the game and was not present when the announcement was made.Fans took to Twitter to express their concern as the NBA suspended all their further games. Coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic by WHO.

Apart from OKC players, who were supposed to face Gobert, the Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons and Raptors have been asked to self-quarantine before any further decision has been made by the NBA. Since these were the teams who had contact with the Jazz over the last ten days, the league has asked them to isolate themselves. Detroit's Langston Galloway also commented on the situation, saying they while he most definitely had contact with Gobert, they all have been taking the necessary precautions due to their multiple daily interactions.

As per NBA reports, the Cavaliers are looking to get tested as soon as Thursday (Friday IST) as they have a good relationship with the Cleveland Clinic. On the same day, the NBA's board of governors will hold a meeting to discuss steps to be taken further.

