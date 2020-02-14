The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Devin Booker Will Take Injured Damian Lillard's Place For NBA 2020 All-Star Game: Report

Basketball News

According to recent reports, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker will replace Lillard at the NBA All-Star Game 2020. Lillard injured himself while playing Grizzlies.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devin Booker

After the Portland Trail Blazers' Wednesday (Thursday morning IST) loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, Damian Lillard revealed that he will be unable to play the NBA All-Star Game 2020. According to recent reports, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker will replace Lillard at the NBA All-Star Game 2020. Damian Lillard will be out the game for at least one or two weeks. The NBA All-Star Game will be held on February 16, 8:00 PM EST (February 17, 6:30 AM IST) in Chicago. 

Also read | Damian Lillard ruled out of NBA All-Star game after suffering groin injury vs Grizzlies

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Devin Booker will take injured Damian Lillard's place for the NBA All-Star 2020 Game

When the NBA All-Star Game 2020 reserves were released, Devin Booker's name was not included on the list. Many players voiced their unhappiness over the NBA All-Star 2020 game reserves selection. Devin Booker is currently averaging at 26.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Lou Williams and Trae Young were amongst the players unhappy about Devin Booker not being a part of the NBA All-Star 2020 Game roster. 

Also read | NBA All-Star 2020: Bradley Beal and Devin Booker amongst notable names to miss out

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Damian Lillard groin injury update

NBA All-Star 2020 Game roster

Also read | NBA All-Star snubs: Devin Booker & Bradley Beal snubbed, Trae Young, Lou baffled by picks

NBA All-Star 2020 upcoming schedule

  • Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game – February 14
  • 3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest – February 15
  • NBA All-Star 2020 Game: February 16, 8:00 PM EST (February 17, 4:30 AM IST)

Also read | James Harden and Devin Booker embroiled in HEATED scuffle during Suns vs Rockets game

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AMIT SHAH PAYS HOMAGE TO MARTYRS
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
ARMY CHIEF ON CREATION OF CDS & DMA
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RCB UNVEILS NEW LOGO FOR DECADE