Devin Booker Will Take Injured Damian Lillard's Place For NBA 2020 All-Star Game: Report

After the Portland Trail Blazers' Wednesday (Thursday morning IST) loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, Damian Lillard revealed that he will be unable to play the NBA All-Star Game 2020. According to recent reports, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker will replace Lillard at the NBA All-Star Game 2020. Damian Lillard will be out the game for at least one or two weeks. The NBA All-Star Game will be held on February 16, 8:00 PM EST (February 17, 6:30 AM IST) in Chicago.

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Devin Booker will take injured Damian Lillard's place for the NBA All-Star 2020 Game

Devin Booker will replace Damian Lillard in the All-Star Game and 3-point contest, per @Gambo987



CONGRATS BOOK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5IvHDY2gt1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 13, 2020

When the NBA All-Star Game 2020 reserves were released, Devin Booker's name was not included on the list. Many players voiced their unhappiness over the NBA All-Star 2020 game reserves selection. Devin Booker is currently averaging at 26.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Lou Williams and Trae Young were amongst the players unhappy about Devin Booker not being a part of the NBA All-Star 2020 Game roster.

We need some consistency in what’s rewarded in the selection process. D book should be a perennial all star, but he isn’t based on winning. But the guys that’s winning not getting in either lol. So is it numbers, or winning, or name recognition? — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) January 31, 2020

D Book should’ve gotten in....🤦🏽‍♂️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 30, 2020

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Damian Lillard groin injury update

Yahoo Sources: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent an MRI and it confirmed a groin strain with a 1-2 week recovery period. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 14, 2020

NBA All-Star 2020 Game roster

#TeamGiannis x #TeamLeBron



Team Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will select from the #NBAAllStar player pool in the NBA All-Star 2020 Draft Show.



Thursday Feb. 6, 7:00pm/et, @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Qk5gcisvam — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 31, 2020

NBA All-Star 2020 upcoming schedule

Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game – February 14

3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest – February 15

NBA All-Star 2020 Game: February 16, 8:00 PM EST (February 17, 4:30 AM IST)

