James Harden And Devin Booker Embroiled In HEATED Scuffle During Suns Vs Rockets Game

James Harden was at his best yet again for the Houston Rockets as he helped his team register their 12th straight win after beating Phoenix Suns 115-109. Russell Westbrook contributed 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, while Clint Capela added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ben McLemore added 27 points off the bench.

For the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker top-scored with 35 points, Ricky Rubio scored 10 points and had game-high 13 assists. Dario Saric had 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Oubre had 19 points and Mikal Bridges had 14. Booker is leading the Suns with a scoring average of 25.5 points per game. He led all scorers for both teams.

NBA: James Harden loses cool over Devin Booker

While Harden may have won the game for Rockets, he arguably lost the personal dual with Suns' Devin Brooker in terms of points. Both these players were involved in a scuffle just before the end of the game. With just six minutes left on the clock and the Rockets leading by 5 points, Booker grabbed Harden above his shoulders to prevent layup on a fast break.

While Booker tried to stop Harden, the momentum of that impact sent him off the court. Booker immediately got up and went face-to-face with Harden. It was during this point, that Harden lightly pushed Booker away and the Suns star responded with a light shove of his own. The players were separated by officials and teammates. Booker’s foul was reviewed, which was found not worthy of a foul. Both players though were given technical fouls for the play’s aftermath.

Suns will next host Minnesota Timberwolves in their next game, while Rockets will host Sacramento in their next outing.