Did Dennis Rodman Invent Load Management With Famous Mid-season Vegas Trip?

Episode three of The Last Dance, which released on Sunday (Monday IST), focuses on retired Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman and his final year with the team. During the episode, Michael Jordan recounts an incident where he himself travelled to Vegas to retrieve Rodman who was vacationing. Many NBA players and fans reacted to the Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation story, including Donovan Mitchell, who joked about Dennis Rodman inventing NBA load management.

Also read | Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation: Jordan cut the Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation short

Donovan Mitchell believes Dennis Rodman invented load management after watching Michael Jordan The Last Dance

Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented load management 😂😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 27, 2020

Also read | Dennis Rodman vegas vacation: Rodman girlfriend stories, vacations & NBA titles the ex-Bulls star won in the 90s

According to Michael Jordan, the team had allowed Rodman to go on a 48-hour-long vacation to Vegas. Jordan stated that one did not see Rodman when he was on vacation, especially when he was in Vegas. However, the Bulls still let him go after asking him to return in 48 hours. Rodman continued to remain in Vegas even after two days while the Bulls were defending their NBA title. When he did not return, Jordan was the one who personally brought Rodman back from his Vegas soiree.

Also read | What is NBA load management? Why are NBA fans voicing their frustrations about NBA load management?

In his tweet, Donovan Mitchell refers to NBA load management, the method teams use to rest NBA stars during the regular season for the playoffs. Though meant to avoid fatigue, the NBA enforced a rule in 2017 which stated that resting players in high-profile and nationally televised games would result in a fine. NBA fans have often expressed their frustration regarding load management as there is uncertainty over whether they would be able to witness the stars in action after buying tickets to see their exploits. Last year, the LA Clippers were criticised for not letting Kawhi Leonard play during the Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game.

When Mitchell links Dennis Rodman's name to load management, he talks about the player taking time off while the team continues to work for their championship. Last year, Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford revealed that Jordan had always been against load management. When he was coaching the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan had stated that all players were to play 82 games.

Rodman wanted to take a vacation … mid-season 😳



48 hours in Vegas #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JWGpnEqgJH — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2020

During the 1997-98 season, Dennis Rodman had to step up as Scottie Pippen was recovering from his surgery. As per head coach Phil Jackson, Rodman upped his game during the season and held the team together. Rodman was the reason the Bulls could be as competitive during the season as they were, said Phil Jackson.

Also read | NBA legend Michael Jordan criticizes new 'NBA Load Management' theory