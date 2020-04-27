Dennis Rodman Girlfriend Stories, Vacations & NBA Titles The Ex-Bulls Star Won In The 90s

Dennis Rodman started playing for the Chicago Bulls in 1995, winning three back-to-back championships with the team. The latest episode of The Last Dance, which released this Sunday (Monday IST), focused on Rodman's last season with the Bulls. Here are the Dennis Rodman championships over the years, the Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation story and the Dennis Rodman girlfriend list.

Also read | Dennis Rodman girlfriend list: Find out who is on the Dennis Rodman girlfriend list

Dennis Rodman Championships

The Last Dance begins on ESPN at 9 ET.



Dennis Rodman led the NBA in rebounds per game in 7 straight seasons, including 3 seasons with the Bulls, the longest streak in NBA history.



In 1997-98, Rodman had 16 20-rebound games and only scored in double figures in 1 of those games. pic.twitter.com/et6nLIxmJl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2020

Also read | Dennis Rodman praying for 'friend for life' Kim Jong-Un's speedy recovery

Dennis Rodman played three years with the Bulls, where he led the league in rebounds. With a career average of 7.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, Rodman has won five NBA titles. Rodman won with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990 before winning three more with the Bulls in the 90s.

Also read | Dennis Rodman championships: A look at the Dennis Rodman Championships with Bulls

The third episode of The Last Dance also recounted Rodman's final championship year, where the Bulls star left for Vegas for a mid-season vacation. According to Michael Jordan, he had to go and retrieve Rodman himself from Vegas. The team had allowed Rodman to go away for 48 days.

However, Rodman was still in Vegas after two days, which is why Jordan flew to Vegas himself. The then alleged Dennis Rodman girlfriend Carmen Electra was with the Bulls star during the Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation.

Dennis Rodman girlfriend Carmen Electra was with him during the Vegas vacation

Rodman wanted to take a vacation … mid-season 😳



48 hours in Vegas #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JWGpnEqgJH — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2020

Also read | Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation: Jordan cut the Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation short

Is Dennis Rodman sick?

After 2012 reports about Rodman being broke and sick surfaced, fans asked 'Is Dennis Rodman sick and broke?'. As per reports after his retirement, the retired NBA star was 'extremely sick' and broke due to alcoholism eight years ago. At that time, Rodman reportedly owed more than $800,000 in child support and $51,000 spousal support. Last year, Rodman was supposed to be recovering after a relapse and was working on 'pushing towards sobriety'.