How Many People Watched The Last Dance? Documentary's Viewership Numbers Hit The Roof

ESPN's The Last Dance, which covers the exploits of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in their historic 1997-98 campaign, had its first two episodes released on April 19. With appearances from a range of former teammates and even former US president Barack Obama, The Last Dance viewership numbers post the release of the first two episodes indicate that the docu-series was more than well-received. With The last Dance viewership giving NBA fans a look into what drove the Bulls in their 1997-98 campaign, questions such as 'How to watch The Last Dance online?' and 'How many people watched The Last Dance?' were some of the most frequently posed questions on social media.

It is reported that over 6.1 million people have watched The Last Dance till now. ESPN reported that The Last Dance episodes are the most-viewed ESPN documentary ever, with The Last Dance viewership clocking in at an average of a staggering 6.1 million viewers.

The Last Dance is a 10-episode mini-series and the first four episodes are already out. ESPN announced that they will air episodes every Sunday. The first two episodes of the documentary were released on April 19, with the episodes 3 and 4 being released last weekend. The first two episodes focused on the Bulls and their relationship with GM Jerry Krause and Scottie Pippen's contract situation. The next two episodes focused on the eccentric Dennis Rodman.

The Last Dance airs on ESPN every Sunday with new episodes shown from 9 pm (ET). ESPN airs two episodes every Sunday. The Last Dance can also be watched on Netflix a day after the episodes air on ESPN.

Monday, April 20 - 12:01 am PT - "The Last Dance" Episodes 1 and 2 Monday, April 27 - 12:01 am PT - "The Last Dance" Episodes 3 and 4 Monday, May 4 - 12:01 am PT - "The Last Dance" Episodes 5 and 6 Monday, May 11 - 12:01 am PT - "The Last Dance" Episodes 7 and 8 Monday, May 18 - 12:01 am PT - "The Last Dance" Episodes 9 and 10

