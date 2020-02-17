NBA Reacts To Aaron Gordon Losing The NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Vs Derrick Jones Jr

Aaron Gordon lost to Derrick Jones Jr. in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest on Sunday (Monday morning IST). Both players scored 50 during the finals and the game went into a dunk-off. Both Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr were expected to get the same scores and win the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. However, Aaron Gordon lost to Jones, which resulted in NBA players like LeBron James showing support.

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest: NBA reacts to Aaron Gordon losing the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest for 3rd time

2 🏆 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020

AG GOT ROBBED AGAIN #BS — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 16, 2020

what? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 16, 2020

The right guy won.... Kenny wasn’t behind the judges table.... — andre (@andre) February 16, 2020

Can't have the dunk contest be at the level, then end it like that smh.... — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 16, 2020

Common reveals that the 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest should have been a tie between Aaron Gordon and Jones

Just spoke to dunk contest judge @common who tells @ESPN, “We thought it was going to be tied. We were like, ‘This is a tie’ ...But somebody didn’t do it right. I don’t know who it is.” 👀👀👀 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tweeted about Common (judge) mentioning that the event was supposed to be a tie. However, someone did not ‘do it right’. Common, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen were the judges for the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. After the contest, Gordon revealed that he will no longer play in the Slam Dunk contest.

