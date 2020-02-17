The Debate
NBA Reacts To Aaron Gordon Losing The NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Vs Derrick Jones Jr

Basketball News

Aaron Gordon lost to Derrick Jones Jr. in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest on Sunday (Monday morning IST). However, NBA players felt that Gordon was 'robbed'.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA

Aaron Gordon lost to Derrick Jones Jr. in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest on Sunday (Monday morning IST). Both players scored 50 during the finals and the game went into a dunk-off. Both Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr were expected to get the same scores and win the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. However, Aaron Gordon lost to Jones, which resulted in NBA players like LeBron James showing support.  

Also read | Dr. Dre pays ultimate tribute to Kobe Bryant during NBA All-Star 2020 game: WATCH

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest: NBA reacts to Aaron Gordon losing the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest for 3rd time

Also read | Steph Curry, Lou Williams 'love' new NBA All-Star 2020 game format 

Common reveals that the 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest should have been a tie between Aaron Gordon and Jones

Also read | Team LeBron edges past Team Giannis 157-155 to claim NBA All-Star 2020 Game: Highlights

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tweeted about Common (judge) mentioning that the event was supposed to be a tie. However, someone did not ‘do it right’. Common, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen were the judges for the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. After the contest, Gordon revealed that he will no longer play in the Slam Dunk contest.

Also read | NBA All-Star 2020 LIVE: Chris Paul posts first dunk since 2015-16 season, fans bamboozled

Published:
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA