Dwyane Wade Funnily Sums Up Reason Behind Chris Paul Not Joining Miami Heat Ever

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul was reportedly close to a move to Miami Heat after he just moved to OKC from Houston Rockets. The move failed to materialise and Chris Paul continues to excel with the Thunder, making the All-Star team this season. However, Banana Boat Crew member and a good friend of Paul, Dwyane Wade has revealed a hilarious reason why Paul did not join Miami Heat.

Also Read | Chris Paul Talks About Almost Teaming Up With LeBron James, Dwyane Wade At Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade No 3 or Chris Paul Heat jersey: Why did the move break down?

During a recent Instagram live session, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul teamed up to discuss why the latter never joined Miami Heat. Paul first explained his decision to stick with OKC stating he expected Dwyane Wade to give up his No. 3 jersey at Miami.

Paul revealed that his brother CJ Paul spoke to the Heat and found out that the 'Dwyane Wade No 3' is not up for grabs. Chris Paul added, "And then you were on the phone, you know what’s crazy? I sort of found out who you were then. Because when C.J. said that, the next thing that you was supposed to say was like, ‘Oh Nah, it’s cool, we’ll make it work. I’ll give up number three.’ That’s what you were supposed to say."

“CP didn’t come to Miami because we couldn’t come to an agreement on No. 3.”@DwyaneWade on why @CP3 didn't come to Miami 😂 pic.twitter.com/XAmdgB8m5Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2020

Also Read | Banana Boat Crew: Origin Of LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade And Melo's 'superteam'

Chris Paul Heat jersey demand caused move to break down, reckons Dwyane Wade

This prompted an immediate reaction from Dwyane Wade, who said, "No, that was like my team, I couldn’t give up No. 3. It was going to be retired there one day. I knew I couldn’t that.”

Wade then hilariously addressed all the supporters that joined the live session stating, "For all the people out there that are listening, C.P. didn’t come to Miami because we couldn’t come to an agreement on number three.”

Also Read | Dwyane Wade Reveals How His Financial Advisor Suspected He Had A Gambling Problem

While Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul are known to be the best of friends, the duo never played together in the NBA. Wade, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 season, recently had his No. 3 jersey retired by Miami Heat in a massive three-day celebration. Meanwhile, Chris Paul, 34, continues to be an important part of the OKC Thunder roster. Paul was averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season before the NBA was forced to suspend all activities due to the coronavirus outbreak. The fate of the current season has been in doubt ever since.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Loses Bet To Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, Reveals Hairline On Live Television: Watch