Common Reveals NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Was Supposed To End In A Tie

Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. put up equally phenomenal performances during Saturday’s (Sunday IST) NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. However, Aaron Gordon lost the contest to Derrick Jones Jr. by one point. After the contest, judges revealed that the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest was supposed to be a tie.

Just spoke to dunk contest judge @common who tells @ESPN, “We thought it was going to be tied. We were like, ‘This is a tie’ ...But somebody didn’t do it right. I don’t know who it is.” 👀👀👀 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tweeted about Common mentioning that the event was to be a tie. However, someone did not ‘do it right’. Common admitted that he is not aware who did it. Common, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen were the judges for the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. Dwyane Wade, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen scored Aaron Gordon a 9.

“I wasn’t the only one who gave him a 9, let’s talk about that!” 😂@DwyaneWade responds to those saying he was biased as a judge in the Dunk Contest. @stance pic.twitter.com/FkBvJ6IWl7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 16, 2020

Both Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon went to a third round in the finals after tying the finals with two 50-score dunks each. In their dunk-off, Derrick Jones Jr. scored 48 while Aaron Gordon scored 47. Common also stated that he thought it was an even battle between the two and it would go to judge’s decision if the two were still tied.

However, that never happened. Candace Parker also posted on her Instagram. According to the WNBA player, she did not throw anyone under the bus and asked people to look at the scorecard. For his dunk, Gordon had jumped over seven feet tall Tacko Fall.

Dunk contest judge ⁦@Candace_Parker⁩ just posted this on IG. She confirmed ⁦@common⁩ account of the judges’ intending for it to be a tie (and go to judge’s choice) to ESPN pic.twitter.com/RHqFekEYhu — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

Dunk contest judge @Candace_Parker —who gave Aaron Gordon a 10—tells ESPN, “I ain’t throwing anyone under the bus .... buttttt check the score card.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2020

This was the third time Aaron Gordon has lost the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. In 2016, Gordon lost to Zach LaVine. After the game, Gordon stated that he will not play the NBA Slam Dunk contest again.

