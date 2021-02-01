Joel Embiid Feels Playing FIFA Is Harder Than Guarding Lakers Star Anthony Davis

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is well known for his funny take on things and never misses an opportunity to trash talk his opponents. The 26-year-old was in fine trolling form when he featured on YouTuber ChuBoi's channel and took a fresh jibe at Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Embiid and Davis met last week in Philadelphia, with the latter's team coming out on top in a thriller of a contest.

Joel Embiid on Anthony Davis: 76ers star believes it is easier to guard Lakers star than play FIFA

Joel Embiid appeared in a video from YouTuber ChuBoi centring around his love for the FIFA video game series. In the video, ChuBoi put the 26-year-old in a spot, by asking him which is “more difficult, playing FUT Champs or guarding AD?”. Embiid took a few moments, likely thinking of a mischievous answer and responded with: “Playing FUT Champs". The 76ers star come after he scored a stunning 28 points against the Lakers last week, helping Philadelphia to a narrow 107-106 win over the defending champions.

Joel Embiid said playing FIFA is harder than guarding AD 😆 pic.twitter.com/byv67swFeY — The Phifth Quarter (@The_PhifthQ) January 30, 2021

Anthony Davis scored 23 on the night and followed it up with 27 against the Boston Celtics after a poor run of form, which saw him failing to clear 20 points in six of eight games. Embiid's jibe is likely to have stemmed from Davis' post-game comments, where the 27-year-old said that Lakers could defeat the Sixers in a potential finals matchup. Both teams are currently atop their respective Conference standings, but a lot could change over the next few months.

Joel Embiid stats

Joel Embiid was the third overall pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 Draft, and since then has established himself as one of the cornerstones of the franchise. The 26-year-old has made it to the NBA All-Star team for three seasons in a row and is likely to feature in the game this season as well. According to Basketball-Reference, Embiid averages a staggering 28.3 points in 16 games this season, 2.8 assists and 11.1 rebounds per game. The 76ers star has a 54.4 FG percentage while converting 84 per cent of his free throws.

Anthony Davis stats

Anthony Davis' form has slumped over the course of this season, despite the Lakers giving him the license to go all out. The 27-year-old averages 22.2 points from 18 games this season, with 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Davis has 51.5 FG percentage and converts 70.2 per cent of his free throws. The Lakers star has featured in the NBA All-Star teams for the past seven seasons, winning the All-Star MVP in 2017.

(Image Courtesy: AP)