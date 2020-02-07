Union Budget
Dion Waiters And Jae Crowder Swap Sides In Andre Iguodala Trade Deal

Basketball News

Miami Heat have acquired three-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from Grizzlies, parting ways with Dion Waiters and Justise Winslow

Dion Waiters

Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the busiest sides on the NBA trade deadline day after reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract extension with Dillon Brooks. Miami Heat have acquired three-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from Grizzlies in a three-team deal also involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. Heat parted with Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters in the trade deal.

NBA trade deadline updates: Andre Iguodala trade details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miami HEAT (@miamiheat) on

With Andre Iguodala, 36, reportedly refusing to play for the Grizzlies, the Memphis-based franchise have moved swiftly to ship the NBA veteran to Heat. It was initially reported that 24-year-old Justise Winslow was the only one to move from Heat to the Grizzlies. However, Miami have confirmed that forward James Johnson and shooting guard Dion Waiters have also been included in the deal.

Miami Heat reportedly reached an agreement on Thursday night (Friday IST) to trade shooting guard Dion Waiters and Jae Crowder to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Andre Iguodala deal. Meanwhile, Grizzlies have included forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill as part of the package. No draft picks have been reportedly included in the trade deal.

NBA trade deadline list 

James Johnson, who was reported to be heading to the Grizzlies, has been re-routed to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade for center Gorgui Dieng. Memphis will receive Winslow and Dion Waiters from Miami and Gorgui Dieng from Minnesota and the Timberwolves will receive James Johnson from Miami.

NBA trade deadline list: Other confirmed deals

