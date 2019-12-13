Dion Waiters Suspended By Miami Heat For The Third Time In NBA 2019-20 Season

Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters has been suspended for the third time in NBA 2019-20. The Heat released a statement regarding Waiters’ suspension on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). According to the statement, Waiters has been suspended without pay from the league on grounds of violation of team rules and continued insubordination. Waiters is yet to play a game this season. His suspension will end on Monday, December 23 EST (Tuesday, December 24 IST) after the Heat game against Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Arena in Florida.

NBA 2019-20: Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters suspended for the third time this season

Waiters’ first suspension was during pre-season when he complained about lack of playtime. Waiters missed the opening game of the season as a result. His second suspension was after the consumption of a THC-infused gummy. THC is an active ingredient in marijuana, which is on the NBA’s banned substances list. The Heat had released a statement saying that they were disappointed in Waiters and are grateful that the situation did not have lasting consequences. The Heat expect their players to behave professionally and respect their fellow teammates. According to the report, Waiters’ behaviour has been in accordance with those rules.

Waiters has a four-year contract with Miami Heat. The reported contract is of $52 million. Waiters will receive $12.1 million this year and $12.6 million next year. If Waiters does not appear in a minimum of 70 games this season, he will lose the $1.1 million bonus.

