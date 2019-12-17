Dion Waiters Receives Suspension From Miami Heat Over Faking Illness And Boat Pictures

Dion Waiters, who was recently suspended by the Miami Heat, had reportedly posted a photo of himself on a boat after he called in sick. Waiters' Instagram account is now private, and will no photo of him on a boat is present on it. However, the Heat reportedly saw a photo that caused them to take action. According to reports, there were other actions by Waiters had a cumulative effect to result in a lengthy suspension. A source stated that the team's preference is to keep Waiters away from the team. His presence might have a negative effect on the team's chemistry. Reports also talked about the Heat being open to buyout options regarding Waiters. However, the player is reportedly not ready to accept anything less than his promised $12.1 million this year.

Also read | Dion Waiters suspended by Miami Heat for the third time in NBA 2019-20 season

NBA 2019-20: Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters suspended for the third time this season

Not again.



Dion Waiters has been suspended yet again by the Miami Heat. It's his third suspension of the season, this for "his failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination."



This time: two weeks.



He has yet to play this season. pic.twitter.com/KfrPbFZJRP — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 13, 2019

Also read | NBA: Miami Heat suspend Dion Waiters after consuming ban substance

The Heat released a statement regarding Waiters’ suspension on Thursday, December 12 (Friday, December 14 IST). According to the statement, Waiters has been suspended without pay from the league on grounds of violation of team rules and continued insubordination. Waiters is yet to play a game this season. His suspension will end on Monday, December 23 EST (Tuesday, December 24 IST) after the Heat game against Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Arena in Florida.

Also read | Trae Young gestures 'it's over' to Miami Heat crowd, ends up losing bizarrely in overtime

Waiters’ first suspension was during pre-season when he complained about lack of playtime. Waiters missed the opening game of the season as a result. His second suspension was after the consumption of a THC-infused gummy. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is an active ingredient in marijuana, which is on the NBA’s banned substances list. The Heat had released a statement saying that they were disappointed in Waiters and are grateful that the situation did not have lasting consequences. Waiters has a four-year contract with Miami Heat. The reported contract is of $52 million. Waiters will receive $12.1 million this year and $12.6 million next year. If Waiters does not appear in a minimum of 70 games this season, he will lose the $1.1 million bonus.

Also read | Jimmy Butler turns down lucrative offer from Rockets before joining Miami Heat: Reports