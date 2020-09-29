Dion Waiters Is Guaranteed To Win A Championship Ring Irrespective Of Who Bags The Title

With the Miami Heat's victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and co set up a meeting with LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Both teams have secured a spot in the finals after years, with LeBron having won the NBA title for the Heat twice before. In an interesting turn of events, irrespective of which way the Finals go, Lakers guard Dion Waiters will be receiving a championship ring at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Also read | NBA Finals schedule: Lakers vs Heat Finals schedule, start date and live stream

Dion Waiters ring all but confirmed even if Lakers lose NBA Finals

While the Lakers' NBA title is far from guaranteed, Dion Waiters has already secured his championship ring. While Waiters is currently playing with the Lakers, he started the 2019-20 season with the Miami Heat. The 28-year-old played only three games with Miami while averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. His season was plagued with controversies, as he was suspended multiple times throughout the season. Eventually, Waiters was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, who didn't want Waiters on their roster either.

Also read | Lakers, Heat start their preparations for NBA Finals: Lakers vs Heat Finals

However, as the NBA trade deadline neared, rumours about the Lakers looking for a guard to sign started doing the rounds. While many reports also hinted at JR Smith (who was signed later), the Lakers confirmed their deal with Waiters on March 5, days before the season went on hiatus before the COVID-19 pandemic. He started his stint with the Lakers at the NBA bubble and averaged 11.9 points and 2.4 assists in the seven initial games he played for LA.

Dion Waiters ring comment on Instagram

Also read | Dion Waiters agrees mega contract with Lakers for the remainder of the season: Reports

Dion Waiters will earn $503,656 if he signs his contract on Friday. The Lakers will have a $375,385 cap hit on the shooting guard. Waiters was previously fined $1.4M from the Miami Heat and will recoup 36% of the money lost. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 5, 2020

According to reports, Waiters could make some bumper money by playing the finals. If the Heat vote, Waiters could receive a part of the playoff cash. Reports also add that Waiters world apparently earn $503,656 from his time with the Lakers. Additionally, Waiters also responded to the news of him winning both championship rings on Instagram. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to begin on Wednesday, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, 6:30 am IST).

Also read | Dion Waiters was chosen over JR Smith by Lakers in March due to his 'ball-handling' skills: Lakers roster

(Image credits: Dion Waiters Instagram, NBA Twitter)