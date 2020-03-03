The Debate
Dion Waiters Trade: Former Heat Player Reportedly Impresses Lakers In Workout Session

Basketball News

Dion Waiters trade: A day after the LA Lakers waived Troy Daniels, retired JR Smith and former Miami Heat player Dion Waiters worked out with the team.

On March 1, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have waived Troy Daniels. A day later, retired NBA player JR Smith and former Miami Heat player Dion Waiters worked out with the team. After the workouts concluded, the team was reportedly impressed with Waiters performance, though they are also in no hurry to sign a new player.

Also read | Lakers trade rumours: Lakers set to sign Markieff Morris after Detroit Pistons buyout

Dion Waiters trade: Los Angeles Lakers were impressed with Dion Waiters after their workout together

Also read | Lakers trade rumours: Free agent Dion Waiters to reportedly undergo Lakers workout

Dion Waiters trade details

The reports suggest that though the Lakers were impressed with Waiters, they will not make their decision immediately. JR Smith, who also worked out with the Lakers, is also an option for the team to sign. According to reports, Waiters also owned up to the mistakes he made with Miami Heat and is apparently willing to accept any role on the Lakers roster. Waiters also scheduled to meet Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, general manager Rob Pelinka and team adviser Kur Rambis after his workout. 

Also read | Dion Waiters receives suspension from Miami Heat over faking illness and boat pictures

Dion Waiters trade: Miami Heat traded Waiters for Jaw Crowder

Dion Waiters trade: The Western Conference leaders have been looking for a deep shooter 

The Lakers have been looking for an offensive backup for LeBron James the entire NBA 2019-20 season. One of their options, Darren Collison, has chosen to continue his retirement. They signed Markieff Morris earlier, but need another player to share the role with if LeBron James is on the bench. The Lakers are currently considering Waiters and JR Smith, as both of them could fill different spots on their roster. JR Smith has the playoff experience, while Waiters has played consistently for the Heat before. However, JR Smith has not played in the NBA since 2018, and Waiters has been suspended thrice by his former team. 

Also read | Dion Waiters trade: and Jae Crowder swap sides in Andre Iguodala trade deal

 

