Dion Waiters Trade: Former Heat Player Reportedly Impresses Lakers In Workout Session

On March 1, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have waived Troy Daniels. A day later, retired NBA player JR Smith and former Miami Heat player Dion Waiters worked out with the team. After the workouts concluded, the team was reportedly impressed with Waiters performance, though they are also in no hurry to sign a new player.

Dion Waiters trade: Los Angeles Lakers were impressed with Dion Waiters after their workout together

Lakers have completed workout with free agent Dion Waiters and he had an impressive showing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Next portion of Waiters' visit to the Lakers: Meeting with Frank Vogel, Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

"I'm told Waiters owned up to his mistakes and errors in Miami"



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Lakers visits for Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith on Monday. pic.twitter.com/3YwsLyLMVr — Stadium (@Stadium) March 3, 2020

As Vogel told reporters, Lakers have no imminent plans to add another player. They still plans to meet w/ Dion Waiters, per source, but now Lakers can react should an injury occur, or perhaps add another ballhandling guard/playmaker later. Rob Pelinka plans to take his time. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers will work out free agent guard Dion Waiters on Monday, sources tell me and @wojespn. Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points and 2.8 assists in Cleveland, OKC and Miami. LAL opened up a roster spot by waiving guard Troy Daniels on Sunday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 2, 2020

Dion Waiters trade details

The reports suggest that though the Lakers were impressed with Waiters, they will not make their decision immediately. JR Smith, who also worked out with the Lakers, is also an option for the team to sign. According to reports, Waiters also owned up to the mistakes he made with Miami Heat and is apparently willing to accept any role on the Lakers roster. Waiters also scheduled to meet Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, general manager Rob Pelinka and team adviser Kur Rambis after his workout.

Dion Waiters trade: Miami Heat traded Waiters for Jaw Crowder

Miami has agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources tell ESPN. No picks in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Dion Waiters trade: The Western Conference leaders have been looking for a deep shooter

The Lakers have been looking for an offensive backup for LeBron James the entire NBA 2019-20 season. One of their options, Darren Collison, has chosen to continue his retirement. They signed Markieff Morris earlier, but need another player to share the role with if LeBron James is on the bench. The Lakers are currently considering Waiters and JR Smith, as both of them could fill different spots on their roster. JR Smith has the playoff experience, while Waiters has played consistently for the Heat before. However, JR Smith has not played in the NBA since 2018, and Waiters has been suspended thrice by his former team.

