Lakers Trade Rumours: Free Agent Dion Waiters To Reportedly Undergo Lakers Workout

LA Lakers recently waived off guard Troy Daniels. With one roster spot available, Lakers are reportedly interested in snapping up free agent Dion Waiters. Multiple reports have suggested that Lakers do not have imminent plans to add another player to their roster. However, it is further reported that Dion Waiters could undergo a workout with the Lakers as soon as Monday.

As Vogel told reporters, Lakers have no imminent plans to add another player. They still plans to meet w/ Dion Waiters, per source, but now Lakers can react should an injury occur, or perhaps add another ballhandling guard/playmaker later. Rob Pelinka plans to take his time. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2020

Lakers trade rumours: Dion Waiters trade to Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers will work out free agent guard Dion Waiters on Monday, sources tell me and @wojespn. Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points and 2.8 assists in Cleveland, OKC and Miami. LAL opened up a roster spot by waiving guard Troy Daniels on Sunday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 2, 2020

A former Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies star, Dion Waiters had a turbulent season in the NBA. The 28-year-old has played just three games this season after being suspended thrice throughout the season. A Miami Heat statement noted that Dion Waiters was being suspended after he repeatedly 'failed to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination'.

Dion Waiters suspension: Dion Waiters trade and subsequent release

Miami Heat finally traded Waiters to Memphis Grizzlies in February alongside Justise Winslow in a three-team deal that included Heat landing Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder.

Grizzlies subsequently released him after the trade. However, he reportedly held on to his full salary for the rest of the season and also for what he is owed next year.

NBA Trade Rumours amidst Dion Waiters suspension: Dion Waiters move imminent?

While Lakers remain in no hurry to add a player to their roster ahead of the postseason, it is reported that Lakers are looking at Waiters as a talented scoring option from the bench. With a career average of 13.2 points and 2.8 assists, Waiter can help lighten the burden on the regular scorers in the squad.

Lakers, who top the Western Conference with a 46-13 (win-loss) record are also looking at free agents Allen Crabbe, Anthony Tolliver and Tyler Johnson.

