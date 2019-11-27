Miami Heat Trade Rumours: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan To Move To Miami?

With the 2019-20 NBA season into the sixth week, many franchises are getting a clear picture of the positive and negative sides of their team. Some teams are happy with their performance, while some are looking for tweaks. Few teams at the bottom of the rankings need a star player to boost the performance of their current squad. Some teams are just one player away from joining the elite list of the league and the only way to get strong players in their teams is through trades.

NBA trade rumours that might come true

Miami Heat could trade LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan

According to NBA reports, San Antonio Spurs could lose LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan in the upcoming trade window as Miami Heat have an eye on them for quite some time. Though Pat Riley has shown restraint from taking any player, he has praised the performance of both LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan. In the past, fans have seen Miami Heat President bring both the players in the team but in the end, LaMarcus Aldridge signed with San Antonio Spurs, while DeMar DeRozan remained with Toronto Raptors. However, if Spurs decide to make these players available, Riley would definitely want to get them on the team.

Detroit Pistons should trade Kyle Lowry

After Kawhi Leonard parted ways with Toronto Raptors, it was believed that their All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry will also leave the team. Some believe that the All-Star point guard will be the top candidate before the February trade deadline. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Detroit Pistons are keeping a close eye at Kyle Lowry’s past performances and would like to trade the Toronto Raptors player.

“He’s exactly the kind of player who could salvage Detroit’s season,” wrote Andy Bailey.

