Dirk Nowitzki Expresses Admiration For 'favourites' Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has had quite a rivalry with the LA Lakers competing every year for the Western Conference title. Present courtside when the Lakers hosted the Mavericks on Sunday night, Nowitzki was pleasantly surprised with the tribute video the Lakers made for him. Speaking after the game, Nowitzki looked back on his rivalry with the Lakers and playing against Lakers legends like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Dirk Nowitzki admires LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

In a post-match interview, Dirk Nowitzki complemented the amazing basketball culture in Los Angeles. He admitted that Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of his favourites to watch and compete against. Nowitzki admired the two, stating their skill level was superior and they knew how to bring their A-game every time.

“Kobe and LeBron were always two of my favourites to watch and compete against." said Dirk Nowitzki after the game

Dirk Nowitzki on the Mavericks

Nowitzki’s comments came in after the Lakers’ presented a tribute video for him during the first quarter timeout on Sunday night. The Mavericks eventually beat the Lakers 114-110 with rising star Luka Doncic outscoring Lakers duo LeBron James and Anthony Davies in the game. Nowitzki also spoke about the Mavericks insisting that the future of the Texas-based franchise is in the right hands. Nowitzki believes, under the guidance of coach Rick Carlisle, the Mavericks can once again start competing for the top prize in the NBA.

Nowitzki and the Lakers

Playing for the Mavericks since 1998, Dirk Nowitzki has witnessed Lakers dominate the NBA in the early 2000s under coach Phil Jackson and players such as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. After coming agonisingly close to winning the NBA championship in 2006, Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to the NBA championship in 2011. The Mavericks beat the star-studded Heat squad featuring LeBron James and Chris Bosh in the NBA Finals.

Nowitzki retired at the end of last season, but with the emergence of Luka Doncic, the Mavericks could soon be considered as contenders for the championship again.

