Dirk Nowitzki Wins Hearts For Cleaning Up Dallas' Deep Ellum Neighbourhood After Protests

Last weekend, protesters were seen vandalizing and damaging property all across the USA. George Floyd's brutal death on May 25 sparked a wave of protests, which turned violent in many parts of the country. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was one of the people seen helping the authorities clean up after the protests for racial injustice.

Also read | George Floyd protests: Dallas Police ask for pics of Dallas protests anti-racism protesters, netizens reply with memes

Dirk Nowitzki protest: Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas Mavericks employees help clean up after George Floyd protests

Taking action together to rebuild our community 🤝 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/D1kGS6lWPm — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 3, 2020

Also read | Dallas protests: Mark Cuban has message for 'white' people as George Floyd protests continue

Dirk Nowitzki protest clean-up

Also read | NBA: Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki gets street named after him

On Tuesday, Dirk Nowitzki and current Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle were spotted while helping clean up businesses that were damaged during protests held after George Floyd's death due to police brutality. Cafe owners posted photos of Nowitzki helping them clean graffiti off walls and help board up windows. As per AllGood Cafe owner Mike Snider, Nowitzki and the others from the Mavericks organizations ate at their cafe before continuing with the clean-up.

Along with Dirk Nowitzki and Rick Carlisle, many members of the Mavericks organization were present for the clean-up. They worked at the Deep Allum neighbourhood in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks also shared photos of them cleaning via their Twitter account along with a video of Dirk Nowitzki working together with a female cop. Nowitzki has been open about supporting the movement and even posted his statement about the same. The Mavericks retweeted his statement.

Also read | George Floyd protests: Amsterdam witnesses extraordinary turnout, watch video

Dirk Nowitzki's statement on George Floyd death

Mavs support George Floyd protests

The Mavericks and their players have been supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement, but are against the violent means adopted by certain protesters. Owner Mark Cuban and the organization have both released statements regarding the tragic situation and have promised to take a stand for what is correct. Players like Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell and Justin Jackson have been voicing their support for the movements. Cuban, along with players Powell, Jackson, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber, attended the prayer vigil outside Dallas Police headquarters on Sunday evening (Monday IST).

Dallas protests

Cuban has been vocal about the situation, terming it as a 'white problem' as they are the ones who need to change. Cuban also shared an open letter by Emerson College President M. Lee Pelton, offering up his support to the African American community. Cuban claimed that white people like himself have to be the ones to change and also talked about what he thinks is the true meaning of treating people equally and added that someone's current situation should always be considered.