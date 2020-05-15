LeBron James Would Have Been 'greatest' NFL Player Ever: Clippers Coach Doc Rivers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may be regarded as one of the best players in NBA history, but many have previously claimed LeBron James would have been equally dominant had he chosen to make his career in the NFL (American football). While it might only be a fantasy dream for fans to LeBron hustling in the NFL, Clippers coach Doc Rivers says LeBron would have indeed been the greatest ever in the NFL if it were a reality.

Austin Rivers & Doc Rivers agree on LeBron James being the greatest athlete of all-time



“I really believe if LeBron James had to play football, he may have been the greatest football player ever.”



(🎥 @uninterrupted )

Despite usually being on the opposite end as LeBron James' teams in the NBA, LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers seems to be a massive admirer of the Lakers star. “I don’t think there’s ever been a better, and Michael (Jordan) was a super athlete, so was Kobe (Bryant), so is Kawhi (Leonard), I don’t know if there has ever been an athlete in our league like LeBron James,” Doc Rivers said. The long time head coach further went on to claim LeBron James would have been the greatest football (American football) player ever and that too at whatever position he liked.

Lebron James high school football: LeBron James football highlights

Doc Rivers' bold claims about LeBron James enjoying a decorated career in football falls right in line with LeBron James' post on Instagram from March. LeBron James shared a small newspaper cutout from his junior year at the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. At that time, LeBron was considered as one of the top football recruits in the state of Ohio, which was highlighted in the stats he mentioned.

LeBron James wrote he caught 60 passes during his junior year for 1200 yards and 16 touchdowns, starting as a wide receiver. Interestingly, the cutout also highlights his massive stature as a teenager. As a junior, LeBron was 6 ft 8 inches and weighed roughly 232 lbs.

"He (LeBron James) weighs 10 pounds more than Karl Malone. Karl Malone was a power forward and was looked upon as the biggest, strongest guy in the league. LeBron James weighs 10 pounds more than him at the small forward, moving at the speed that he moves at. That explains LeBron James in a nutshell,” Doc Rivers explained.

Despite being 35, LeBron James is still considered as one of the fittest players in the NBA. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star has once again been a stand-out player this season as he averaged 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists before the NBA was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lebron James high school football highlights

