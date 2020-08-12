Donald Trump Warns NBA 'in Big Trouble' After Players Kneel During National Anthem

US President Donald Trump believes NBA players are "dumb" enough to hurt their ratings by opting to kneel during the national anthem. During a radio interview session on Tuesday, Trump explained how NBA players' persistence with the controversial protests have resulted in low viewership numbers since the season restarted in Orlando last month.

Most NBA players have opted to kneel during the national anthem as a sign of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, that ensued after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Since the league restarted, players have shown solidarity for the anti-racism protests by donning t-shirts with social justice messages.

Donald Trump on NBA players kneeling during the national anthem

“I haven’t noticed them (NBA players) sending things back to me but I will say that you know, I wouldn’t be that surprised,” Donald Trump told Fox Sports’ Outkick with Clay Travis. As some are very nasty, very, very nasty and frankly very dumb. But I haven’t noticed that.”

"The kneeling has been horrible for basketball. They've had horrible ratings, low numbers. People are angry about it. They have enough politics with guys like me. There was a nastiness about the NBA the way (protesting) was done. The NBA is in trouble, bigger trouble than they understand."

Donald Trump has been extremely vocal about his thoughts on athletes kneeling during the national anthem as a sign of protest. Earlier, Trump publicly said he would be boycotting the NFL and MLS should players start kneeling during the season. The 74-year-old is seemingly doing the same with the NBA. "Then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. That's not acceptable to me. When I see them kneeling during the game, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. Let me tell you this, plenty of other people out there, too."

Last week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James laughed off Donald Trump's criticism of the NBA players stating the league won't miss Donald Trump's viewership. LeBron James found Trump's one particular claim amusing where the latter told FOX Sports that apart from possibly Abraham Lincoln, no one had more to help the Black community.

"Are you trying to make me laugh right now?" LeBron James reacted to Trump's bold claims.

(Image Credits: AP, NBA Twitter Handle)