Luka Doncic Should Stay With Dallas Mavericks Till Retirement: Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki revealed that he hopes that Mavericks star rookie Luka Doncic spends his career with the same team. Luka Doncic was drafted by the Mavericks during the NBA 2018-19 season. He won the Rookie of the Year award that season. This season, Doncic has broken multiple records and is leading the Mavericks to the NBA 2019-20 playoffs.

NBA 2019-20: Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki wants Luka Doncic to continue his legacy

#EFETV | Dirk Nowitzki se rinde ante @luka7doncic, a quien espera ver en Dallas "toda su carrera" #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/FUB4812t6T — EFE Deportes (@EFEdeportes) February 17, 2020

During the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Berlin, Dirk Nowitzki spoke about his time with the Mavericks and Luka Doncic. The former Mavericks player stated that he loves watching the 20-year-old play. Dirk Nowitzki further added that he hopes Luka Doncic continues with the Mavericks.

Dirk Nowitzki further added that Luka Doncic is very young. He hopes that he can build a good career and play at a high level. Nowitzki also hopes that Luka Doncic can win the Dallas Mavericks their championship. The Mavericks currently have a 33-22 win-loss record and are ranked sixth in the Western Conference.

At age 20, @luka7doncic is the youngest player in @NBAHistory to record multiple 30-PT, 15-AST games in a season... the previous youngest was Michael Jordan in 1984-85.



Relive those performances before the @dallasmavs visit Lakers tonight at 9:30pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/SGObEgh9i7 — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

Luka Doncic is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He is also shooting 46.5% from the field, 32.2% from the three-point range and 76.5% from the free-throw line. NBA veterans like Steve Kerr have often compared Luka Doncic to Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan, complimenting his gameplay. Luka Doncic is already in contention for the NBA MVP award. At 22, Derrick Rose was the youngest player to win the award.

