NBA All-Star World Vs USA Live Streaming Details Ft. Luka Doncic Vs Zion Williamson

The regular season of NBA 2019-20 has come to an end and players will be taking a break to take part in the NBA All-Star games starting Friday, November 14 (Saturday, 7:30 AM IST). The Rising Stars Challenge will witness a rookies vs. sophomores game. It'll pit players in their first two years in the league in a USA vs World game.

Also Read: NBA All-Star Game 2020 Schedule, Events And Live Streaming Details

NBA All-Star: Rising Stars Challenge - World vs USA live streaming

Cleveland @cavs guard @CollinSexton02 will replace injured Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on the U.S. Team in the #NBARisingStars at #NBAAllStar 2020! pic.twitter.com/jjiBvQpsRC — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 11, 2020

The World team is headlined by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, while the USA team will feature Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. Each team has 10 players: four backcourt players, four frontcourt players and two wild cards. Due to several injuries, Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is replacing Heat rookie Tyler Herro on the US roster. Meanwhile, Pelicans forward Nico Melli will step in for injured Suns center DeAndre Ayton in the World team.

Also Read: NBA All-Star 2020 Tickets Priced The Highest Over Last 10 Years And Here Is How

NBA All-Star: Rising Stars squads, World vs USA live streaming details

World vs USA live streaming details: US roster

Miles Bridges (Charlotte); Devonte' Graham (Charlotte); Collin Sexton (Cleveland); Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis); Ja Morant (Memphis); Kendrick Nunn (Miami); Eric Paschall (Golden State); P.J. Washington (Charlotte); Zion Williamson (New Orleans); Trae Young (Atlanta)

Also Read: Damian Lillard To Perform During NBA All-Star Weekend Despite Groin Injury: Reports

World vs USA live streaming details: World roster

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans); R.J. Barrett (New York); Brandon Clarke (Memphis); Luka Doncic (Dallas); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City); Rui Hachimura (Washington); Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit); Josh Okogie (Minnesota); Moritz Wagner (Washington); Nicolo Melli (New Orleans)

Also Read: Kevin Garnett's No.5 Jersey Will Be Retired By Boston Celtics In NBA 2020-21 Season

NBA All-Star: World vs USA live streaming details

The NBA All-Star Game 2020 is scheduled for Friday, November 14 (Saturday, 7:30 AM IST). The game will be telecast on Sony LIV and Sony Six.