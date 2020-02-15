Luka Doncic INCREDIBLE Half-court Shot In Rising Stars Game Leaves Trae Young Bamboozled

Luka Doncic has been leading the charge for Dallas Mavericks in the NBA this season. In only his second season, Doncic is making a strong case for winning the MVP award by putting up record-breaking performances. His incredible performances in the regular season have not only earned him votes as a starter for Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game, but he also got a chance to play in the Rising Stars Game on Friday night.

NBA Rising Stars 2020: Luka Doncic half-court buzzer

Luka Doncic did put up a great show and brought the crowd to its feet with an amazing half-court shot. Late in the first half, Doncic, who was representing the World team, brought the ball up the floor and let it fly past Trae Young (playing for the USA) who gave a half-hearted swipe at the ball. The young stars both stood and watched as the ball hit the glass and fell through the net.

NBA Rising Stars 2020: Team USA beat Team World

The NBA Rising Stars 2020 saw Team USA put on a dominant display on the court to comfortably win their match against World Team 151-131. Miles Bridges took home MVP honours with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Eric Paschall added 23 points. The other contributors for the winning side were Collin Sexton (21 points), Atlanta All-Star Trae Young (18 points) and Kendrick Young, who chipped in with 16 points. Zion Williamson finished the game with 14 points. For the World team, RJ Barrett was the top scorer with 27 points while Washington’s Brandon Clarke scored 22 points. Luka Doncic finished with 16 points.

NBA Rising Stars 2020: Luka Doncic season so far

Luka Doncic is having his best season in the NBA, registering 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. The 20-year-old is the favourite to win the NBA Most Improved Player while also being in contention for the NBA MVP award. Doncic was selected as a starter in Team LeBron for the NBA All-Stars Game 2020.

NBA All-Stars 2020

The NBA All-Star game will witness Team Giannis and Team LeBron going head-to-head in a tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. In honour of Kobe Bryant, Team Giannis will wear No. 24 jerseys, while Team LeBron will wear No.2 in honour of Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna Bryant. Before the All-Star game, fans will witness NBA players competing in the Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and the ever-entertaining Slam Dunk Contest. Lakers star Dwight Howard will make a return to the Slam Dunk Contest after the Superman Slam Dunk in 2008.

