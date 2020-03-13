Rudy Gobert Issues Apology For Endangering People, Being Careless About Coronavirus

The NBA has suspended all their games for at least 30 days after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before their game against OKC on Wednesday. The Jazz vs Thunder game had to be abruptly cancelled as the news was announced. A day later, Rudy Gobert issued an apology via Instagram for his careless behaviour.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Rudy Gobert apology started with a 'thank you note' to everyone who has supported him after the news was announced, and revealed that he was scared, anxious and embarrassed. He apologised for encouraging people who were in contact with him as he knows he was careless about the situation. He also assured everyone that he is being treated under extreme care and will recover from the virus. Reports also hint at Rudy Gobert being careless in the locker room, as he touched his teammates and their belongings. A day later, Jazz guard Donovan Mithcell also tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Rudy Gobert was seen joking about the virus and touching reporters' mics.
So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4— Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020
Adam Silver letter to NBA fans pic.twitter.com/F5GA2Yb0Ib— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2020
After the announcement, OKC players were reportedly allowed to leave the Chesapeake Energy Arena without getting tested. However, the Jazz players are quarantined and were tested by officials at the arena. The NBA announced that teams who played with the Jazz should self-quarantine. The Jazz have played the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons over the last ten days. Reporters with the team were also held back at the arena.
