Rudy Gobert Issues Apology For Endangering People, Being Careless About Coronavirus

The NBA has suspended all their games for at least 30 days after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before their game against OKC on Wednesday. The Jazz vs Thunder game had to be abruptly cancelled as the news was announced. A day later, Rudy Gobert issued an apology via Instagram for his careless behaviour.

Rudy Gobert apology surfaces on social media as he addresses 'careless' behaviour about the coronavirus

Rudy Gobert apology started with a 'thank you note' to everyone who has supported him after the news was announced, and revealed that he was scared, anxious and embarrassed. He apologised for encouraging people who were in contact with him as he knows he was careless about the situation. He also assured everyone that he is being treated under extreme care and will recover from the virus. Reports also hint at Rudy Gobert being careless in the locker room, as he touched his teammates and their belongings. A day later, Jazz guard Donovan Mithcell also tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Rudy Gobert was seen joking about the virus and touching reporters' mics.

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert press conference video

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Jazz players quarantined, other teams to get tested

Adam Silver letter to NBA fans pic.twitter.com/F5GA2Yb0Ib — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2020

After the announcement, OKC players were reportedly allowed to leave the Chesapeake Energy Arena without getting tested. However, the Jazz players are quarantined and were tested by officials at the arena. The NBA announced that teams who played with the Jazz should self-quarantine. The Jazz have played the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons over the last ten days. Reporters with the team were also held back at the arena.

