Donovan Mitchell Coronavirus Update: Jazz Guard 'blessed' To Be Asymptomatic Of Disease

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who was the second NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, recently revealed that he has not been experiencing any symptoms of the virus. Donovan Mitchell said so during his first interview with ABC for their show 'Good Morning America' after testing positive. The All-Star player has been in quarantine ever since his diagnosis as he shows no symptoms.

Donovan Mitchell Coronavirus update: Donovan Mitchell says he's asymptomatic of Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Coronavirus update: Donovan Mitchell thinks his situation is unique

In the interview, Donovan Mitchell revealed that since he has no symptoms and only needs to stay isolated, his case is unique. He even joked about telling people that he can play a seven-game series if they want him to and is aware that he is 'blessed' that he has no symptoms. Donovan Mitchell was diagnosed on March 12, a day after Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to be diagnosed with Coronavirus. Alongside Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, Gobert and Mitchell are the three NBA players with Coronavirus.

Donovan Mitchell Coronavirus: All-Star is taking necessary precautions in isolation

Before his interview, Donovan Mitchell had taken to Twitter via NBA's official account and updated fans on his condition. Gobert had revealed that he was feeling better every day, and urged fans to take care and stay hygienic to curb the Coronavirus outbreak. Donovan Mitchell informed fans that he was feeling 'fine' and is currently in isolation, where he is taking all the necessary precautions. If he walked down the street, no one would know he has the virus if it wasn't public knowledge, said Mitchell. He added that it was scary as one may think they are fine, but anyone could have it.

Donovan Mitchell Coronavirus update: Donovan Mitchell relationship with Rudy Gobert is yet to be mended

Rudy Gobert, who had joked about getting the virus and touched all reporters mics, posted apologies on his social media sites after realizing his mistake. He apologized for not taking the virus lightly and endangering everyone he interacted with. Donovan Mitchell expressed that though he has seen Gobert's apology and messages, he will take some time to 'cool off'. He is glad that both of them are doing fine and is happy that it was just the two of them and not the 'whole party' who got infected. Donovan Mitchell thinks that it is safer as some of their teammates and staff members have children at home, who would be put at risk.

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus update: Mitchell is playing NBA 2k20 to spend his time in isolation

Donovan Mitchell, like the rest of the NBA world, has been spending his time watching his old videos and playing the NBA 2K20 game. He watched himself play throughout college and NBA, though it made his miss the game and in front of his fans. He even announced that he would be helping the Granite School District in Salt Lake City by paying for their lunches. The program announced by the Utah Jazz would help children eat at no charge as the schools are shut due to the coronavirus outbreak. Donovan Mitchell's mother worked in education and he is aware of how important academics are.

