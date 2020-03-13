Donovan Mitchell Jokes About Others Having Coronavirus Prior To Testing +ve In Oklahoma

On Thursday, Donovan Mitchell was tested positive for the coronavirus after Rudy Gobert. A few days ago, Gobert was seen joking about the virus and touching reporters' mics. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported about Gobert being careless in the locker room. In a recent video shared of Donovan Mitchell, the 23-year-old guard was also seen joking about the virus.

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell jokes about the virus, refuses to give fan his basketball

“Y’all can’t touch, y’all might have the virus”



Donovan Mitchell to a fan last nightpic.twitter.com/6GkV3EfmbB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 13, 2020

While most people shared memes after the video was released, many agreed that Donovan Mitchell was careful and limited fan interactions as the NBA had advised. The video was taken while the Donovan Mitchell practised before their game against Oklahoma City Thunder. Some even compared his behaviour to Gobert, who joked about the coronavirus while also carelessly touched mics.

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Netizens react to Donovan Mitchell's video

Well, he was right. At least he didn’t spread the virus 🤷‍♂️ — Flykee (@xFlykee) March 13, 2020

the fan seeing this now pic.twitter.com/rVylr0vTwq — EDP445 Burner (@EDPBurnerClips) March 13, 2020

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Guard issues statement on his illness via Instagram

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus after Rudy Gobert

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell Encore Boston visit could have caused him COVID-19

On March 5, Donovan Mitchell was reportedly at the Encore Boston Harbor casino while his team was going to play the Boston Celtics. On Thursday, Encore Boston along with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that one Encore's guests had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed Encore that the person tested was at 'low risk' when they visited. Encore Boston was also unaware of the guest's interaction with others.

