Donovan Mitchell Jokes About Others Having Coronavirus Prior To Testing +ve In Oklahoma

On Thursday, Donovan Mitchell was tested positive for the coronavirus after Rudy Gobert. A few days ago, Gobert was seen joking about the virus and touching reporters' mics. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported about Gobert being careless in the locker room. In a recent video shared of Donovan Mitchell, the 23-year-old guard was also seen joking about the virus.
“Y’all can’t touch, y’all might have the virus”— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 13, 2020
Donovan Mitchell to a fan last nightpic.twitter.com/6GkV3EfmbB
While most people shared memes after the video was released, many agreed that Donovan Mitchell was careful and limited fan interactions as the NBA had advised. The video was taken while the Donovan Mitchell practised before their game against Oklahoma City Thunder. Some even compared his behaviour to Gobert, who joked about the coronavirus while also carelessly touched mics.
Well, he was right. At least he didn’t spread the virus 🤷♂️— Flykee (@xFlykee) March 13, 2020
He said: pic.twitter.com/qBItI9LEYG— PETTYBOY (@Petty_Boy_) March 13, 2020
the fan seeing this now pic.twitter.com/rVylr0vTwq— EDP445 Burner (@EDPBurnerClips) March 13, 2020
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
On March 5, Donovan Mitchell was reportedly at the Encore Boston Harbor casino while his team was going to play the Boston Celtics. On Thursday, Encore Boston along with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that one Encore's guests had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed Encore that the person tested was at 'low risk' when they visited. Encore Boston was also unaware of the guest's interaction with others.
