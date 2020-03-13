The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Donovan Mitchell Jokes About Others Having Coronavirus Prior To Testing +ve In Oklahoma

Basketball News

In a recent video shared of Donovan Mitchell, the 23-year-old Jazz guard is also seen joking about the coronavirus before the Utah Jazz vs Thunder game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donovan Mitchell

On Thursday, Donovan Mitchell was tested positive for the coronavirus after Rudy Gobert. A few days ago, Gobert was seen joking about the virus and touching reporters' mics. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported about Gobert being careless in the locker room. In a recent video shared of Donovan Mitchell, the 23-year-old guard was also seen joking about the virus. 

Also read | Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell jokes about the virus, refuses to give fan his basketball

While most people shared memes after the video was released, many agreed that Donovan Mitchell was careful and limited fan interactions as the NBA had advised. The video was taken while the Donovan Mitchell practised before their game against Oklahoma City Thunder. Some even compared his behaviour to Gobert, who joked about the coronavirus while also carelessly touched mics. 

Also read | Rudy Gobert issues apology for endangering people, being careless about coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Netizens react to Donovan Mitchell's video

Also read | NBA says virus hiatus will likely last “at least” a month

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Guard issues statement on his illness via Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus after Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell Encore Boston visit could have caused him COVID-19

On March 5, Donovan Mitchell was reportedly at the Encore Boston Harbor casino while his team was going to play the Boston Celtics. On Thursday, Encore Boston along with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that one Encore's guests had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed Encore that the person tested was at 'low risk' when they visited. Encore Boston was also unaware of the guest's interaction with others. 

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo sends wise message to fans after coronavirus forces NBA suspension

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
India
COVID-19: INDIA TO ASSIST MALDIVES
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19