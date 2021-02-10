Donovan Mitchell Vs Celtics: Jazz Star Drops Brown, Grant Williams As Team Beats Celtics

Donovan Mitchell starred on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), dropping 36 points to lead the team to its fifth straight win vs the Boston Celtics. The Jazz — having picked up their pace this season — are dominating by shooting 40.2% from the three-point range. Mitchell leads the team with a 24 PPG average, shooting 41.9% from the deep himself.

Donovan Mitchell video: Utah Jazz drops Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams to floor

Mitchell dropped Brown 😳 pic.twitter.com/cxI140iNzW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2021

While Mitchell did score 36 points, the highlight of the Jazz's 122-108 win over the Celtics was the former dropping Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams on the floor. Williams first sent Brown to the floor, while still looking the referees in the eye. The next was Williams, right before he drained another three for the team.

Mitchell finished the game with 36 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists. The 24-year-old is probably enjoying his best season yet and has dropped an average of 28.6 points and 6.2 assists over the last five games.

NBA scores: Donovan Mitchell vs Celtics

While Mitchell scored team-high points, Joe Ingles posted season-high 24 points and 6 assists for the team. Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in with 16 points. "It's a group that isn't concerned with our record, our win streak," Utah head coach Quin Snyder said as the team won 16 out of their last 17 games. He added that while they want to win, their focus is to keep getting better.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown has 33 points, while Jayson Tatum scored 23 points. "They got the best record in the league and it showed," Brown said, speaking about the freedom and flow the Jazz displayed.

Utah Jazz schedule (next five games)

vs Milwaukee Bucks on February 12, 9:00 PM EST (February 13, 7:30 AM IST) – Vivint Smart Home Arena

vs Miami Heat on February 13, 9:00 PM EST (February 14, 7:30 AM IST) – Vivint Smart Home Arena

vs Philadelphia 76ers on February 15, 9:00 PM EST (February 16, 7:30 AM IST) – Vivint Smart Home Arena

at Los Angeles Clippers on February 17, 10:00 PM EST (February 18, 8:30 AM IST) – Staples Center

at Los Angeles Clippers on February 19, 10:00 PM EST (February 20, 8:30 AM IST) – Staples Center

NBA standings

Currently, the Utah Jazz sit at the top of the league with a 20-5 win-loss record. The team had an 11-game winning-streak season, and are currently on a five-game streak. Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers follow in the Western Conference, having lost six and won 19. The Clippers — whom the Jazz will soon face on the road — are third. In the East, the Philadelphia 76ers lead with an 18-7 record.

(Image credits: AP)