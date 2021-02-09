NBA Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball To Bulls Deal Gaining Traction Ahead Of Trade Deadline

As the trade deadline nears, NBA trade rumors gain traction. While some rumors stay rumors, many teams start looking at deals weeks ago. As per recent reports, a Lonzo Ball to Bulls trade is being discussed and can be completed ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Also read | Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced

Lonzo Ball trade to Bulls likely on cards

Tons of trade chatter building around the league surrounding Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls... — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 8, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently 10-12 in the Western Conference, starting the season slow despite Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram putting up impressive numbers. Last season, Williamson's injury did not let him play the entire year. Now, as Ingram and Williamson prove their worth individually, experts note that the latter's dunks will not be enough to propel the team to victory.

As the season progresses, trade rumors surround Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick. According to Matt Moore from the Action Network, the Chicago Bulls are considered to be the destination for Ball, mostly at the NBA trade deadline. Additionally, Ball (and his agent) seem to prefer a trade to the Bulls. Moore notes that multiple sources give the same information, which is also based on Rich Paul – Ball's agent. The deal will eventually depend on what the Bulls want, and if the Pelicans are ready to negotiate and discuss.

Also read | Kyle Lowry injury update: Toronto Raptors guard ruled out vs Grizzlies with back spasm

However, there is no report of who the Pelicans would receive, especially in a trade involving Lonzo Ball. While reports spoke about Zach LaVine, the Bulls seem unlikely to part with their lead scorer. While even someone like Coby White is not an option (with Williamson already with the Pelicans), the team could seek Lauri Markkanen. Averaging 19.1 PTS per game, the forward could help Williamson and Ingram score.

Currently, Ball is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Also read | LaMelo Ball ties Hornets rookie record with 7 three-pointers vs Rockets: WATCH

Lonzo Ball contract

Currently, Ball is signed to a four-year, $33,471,622 contract. As per Spotrac, it earns him $8,367,906 per annum. This season, Ball will earn a base salary of $11,003,782.

Lonzo Ball Pelicans career

For the 2019-20 season, Lonzo Ball moved to the New Orleans Pelicans from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Round 1 No. 2 pick during the 2017 Draft, Ball is still on his rookie contract with the Lakers. Ball averaged 11.8 points during his first seasons with the Pelicans.

Also read | NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball become first brothers to be picked in top 5

(Image credits: Lonzo Ball Instagram)