Shaq Faces Backlash Over Bizarre Post-game Interview With Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal came under fire for his incredibly awkward interview with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell on Thursday night. Mitchell and the Jazz beat the Pelicans, 129-118, for their seventh straight win which propelled Quin Snyder's men to second in the Western Conference standings. However, Mitchell's postgame interview with Shaq became the talk of the town on social media.

Pelicans vs Jazz: Quin Snyder's men record seventh straight win in a row

The Jazz have been able to keep in step with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers near the top of the Western Conference, and guard Donovan Mitchell is a big reason why. The NBA All-Star put in another sublime shift for the Jazz against the Pelicans on Thursday, finishing with a game-high 36 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The Jazz's 129-118 win over the Pelicans at the Vivint Arena extended their winning run to seven straight games.

Shaq interview with Donovan Mitchell: Fans hammer NBA legend on social media for awkward NBA on TNT exchange

Soon after the game ended, Mitchell went on TNT for his interview and had to hear Shaq say, “ Mitch, I said earlier tonight that you are one of my favourite players but you don’t have what it takes to get to the next level. I said it on purpose because I wanted you to hear it. What do you have to say about that?”.

“I’ve been hearing that since my rookie year.”



Spida responds to Shaq’s criticism. pic.twitter.com/F5pkBGCMdA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 22, 2021

The Jazz star appeared to be taken stunned by Shaq's remark but replied with a simple "A'ight" leading to an awkward silence between the two. Shaq then attempted to get a bit more out of Mitchell and asked him "Is that all?" to which the guard replied, "Yea, I've been hearing that since my rookie days".

Fans on social media were quick to spot the awkward exchange between Donovan Mitchell and Shaq and netizens slammed the NBA great for making Mitchell feel out of place following his superb performance against the Pelicans. On Twitter, one wrote, "Shaq acts like an idiot sometimes. Can't seem to give credit when it's due". Another added, "Lol. That reply from Mitch appeared to shut Shaq up. Deserves him right for spitting out senseless comments."

I will say this ....



Donovan Mitchell is everything that is good in the NBA and everything the NBA should stand for. He plays with joy. He is classy. He is committed to the community, He remembers everyone who helped him on his journey.



Thety should promote and cherish him — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) January 22, 2021

Donovan Mitchell is a yearly all star calibre guard who is a truly elite scoring talent



if you want to have the conversation about whether or not he's a #1 on a championship team then fine, but not the ideal look during the postgame interview after he drops 36 ahaha — Stevie Wonder1369 (@wonder1369) January 22, 2021

Shaq tells Donovan Mitchell he doesn’t have what it takes to get to the next level after dropping a casual 36-7-5 and shooting 75% from three pic.twitter.com/ZPW6OzusAD — Ryley (@PrimetimeRyley) January 22, 2021

Image Credits - AP, Donovan Mitchell Instagram