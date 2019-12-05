The Debate
Harlem Globetrotters’ Star Donte Harrison Hammer Bags The World’s Highest Slam Dunk Title

Basketball News

Harlem Globetrotters’ star Donte Hammer Harrison brought home the title for the world’s highest slam dunk when he jumped out of a plane at 13,000 feet

Harrison Hammer

Harlem Globetrotters’ star Donte Hammer Harrison brought home the title for the world’s highest slam dunk when he jumped out of a plane at 13,000 feet to celebrate 'World Trick Shot Day'.

The six feet nine-inch showman jumped off the plane holding a basketball with a professional skydiver. Hammer slam-dunked as they passed by a basketball goal on the ground. 

The Globetrotters team posted a video of Harrison skydiving at Arizona in Elroy on YouTube. 
The video description read, “It’s the 4th annual World Trick Shot Day and to celebrate, Harlem Globetrotters star Hammer Harrison jumped out of an airplane from over 13,000-feet. He attempted the first-ever trick shot while skydiving, making it the world’s highest slam dunk!” 

Last year too, Hammer had jumped from 855 feet in the stratosphere above Las Vegas for the 3rd annual World Trick Shot Day. 

Harrison holds the Guinness World Records for the longest underhand basketball shot at 85 feet 4.25 inches away from the basket. As per the Harlem Globetrotters site, Hammer took up basketball when he was 17, after experiencing a five-inch growth spurt. By 2020, Hammer will be in his 11th season with the Globetrotters. 

On November 17, 2016, on Guinness World Records Day, the Globetrotters has set nine Guinness World Records for longest basketball hook shot, longest basketball shot blindfolded, most basketball three-pointers in a minute, farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court, most bounced basketball three-pointers in one minute, most basketball three-pointers made by a pair in one minute, furthest under-one-leg basketball shot, longest blindfolded basketball hook shot and most basketball slam dunks in one minute. 

#WorldTrickShotDay

World Trick Shot Day is celebrated every first Tuesday of December since 2016. The Globetrotters had created the day to celebrate all the amazing shots with their fans. 

