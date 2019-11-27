Duke Basketball Stunned By SFA, Suffers First Nonconference Home Loss Since 2000

Stephen F. Austin - remember the name. Stephen F. Austin is the team that ended a winning streak stretching back to just under two decades and 150 victories. The team with the winning streak in question is none other than the Duke Blue Devils. A scoreline of 83-85 may not seem like much, but the magnitude of that two-point deficit can only be understood by Duke fans.

Watch: Nail-biting finish to the Duke vs SFA game

NO. 1 DUKE FALLS TO STEPHEN F. AUSTIN IN A STUNNING ENDING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/x6xsdesWkL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2019

Duke's nonconference home winning streak came to an end when Stephen F. Austin secured a win at the Cameroon Indoor Stadium last night. The Duke winning streak was one that stretched back to 19 years. But 19 years of consecutive victories at home to nonconference sides took its toll over Duke as they finally succumbed to a defeat to a nonconference side at home.

Duke falls to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 😱



Last time Duke lost at home to an unranked non-Power Conference team was Jan. 5, 1983 vs Wagner pic.twitter.com/vFb5rosL6F — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 27, 2019

The Duke vs SFA game was nail-biting overtime contest, as is befitting of a streak boasting of the longevity of almost two decades. With the clock winding down on the game, Nathan Bain stole the ball secured a buzzer-beating layup that resulted in a legendary upset for the hosts. To their credit, the win over Duke wasn't a fluke for Stephen F. Austin. The fact that Duke finished with 22 turnovers typified their struggles on the night.

🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨



Stephen F. Austin ends No. 1 Duke’s 150-straight non-conference home game win streak! #AxeEm pic.twitter.com/6HkBavqEB0 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 27, 2019

