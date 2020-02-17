Dr. Dre Pays Ultimate Tribute To Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star 2020 Game: WATCH

Weeks after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash, people have continued to honour the victims via tributes. From the Mamba Sports Academy to the NBA All-Star Game 2020, everyone has used their unique way to pay their respects to the Black Mamba. On Sunday, rapper Dr. Dre shared a Kobe Bryant tribute video, which was a computer-generated graphics and Kobe Bryant’s achievements on and off-court.

Dr. Dre Kobe Bryant tribute is the perfect combination of the legend’s career highlights and off-court achievements

The video starts by displaying all of Kobe Bryant’s awards, where Dr. Dre concentrates on his Oscar for the movie Dear Basketball and the ESPY Icon Award. Towards the end of the video, he added some video’s of Kobe Bryant and Gianna together and even included a computer graphic of the Staples Center. Dr. Dre ends with the video with Staples Center being renamed as the Kobe Center, while Gianna and Kobe Bryant standing above it. Dr. Dre also makes an appearance in the video, nodding to the beats.

Dr. Dre tribute to Kobe Bryant received positively on Twitter

Love this everything is perfect and this so Dre too dnt say nothing just producing the classic music and letting you feel it visually and mentally. And we do need to change the Staples Center name to the "Kobe Center" nobody have more memories in that arena than Kobe.💯 https://t.co/X6aCBQkYT6 — Rodney Johnson (@RodJohnsonJr24) February 17, 2020

#RIP Beautiful brothers and sisters — John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan.



Tonight, Dr. Dre went on another level with that Kobe tribute 🔥🔥#RealTalk #IHaveSpoken pic.twitter.com/zs9IryZp4W — Wayne Dupree 🎙🎥 (@WayneDupreeShow) February 17, 2020

