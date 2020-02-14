NBA All-Star Game 2020 Schedule, Events And Live Streaming Details

The NBA All-Star weekend is almost here as the end of the week nears. Over the course of the NBA All-Star weekend, NBA fans will be privy to an action-packed three days as the league’s once-in-a-season event gets underway. The NBA All-Star Game will be the main attraction of the weekend. However, there are a number of other events to look forward to. Here is a complete schedule of the NBA’s showstopping event.

Also Read | Devin Booker Will Take Injured Damian Lillard's Place For NBA All-Star Game 2020: Report

#NBAAllStar weekend is almost here 👀



Stay up to date with All-Star in Chicago through Sunday on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/PzSt5HqN4v — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 13, 2020

NBA All-Star Weekend commences on February 14

The NBA All-Star 2020 weekend will kick off with the Hall of Fame announcement. Late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be among the ones being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett and Miami Heat great Chris Bosh will also be among the candidates eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame announcement will be followed by the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game featuring the likes of rappers Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Common. This will then be followed by the NBA Rising Stars game, which will feature the likes of Eric Paschall, Kendrick Nunn, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson.

Also Read | NBA All-Star Game 2020 Draft Round-up: LeBron James Goes All Out With Western Conference Stars

The opening day of the NBA All-Star weekend will be followed by the All-Star Saturday on February 15. The Saturday event will feature the Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and the ever-entertaining Slam Dunk Contest. Lakers star Dwight Howard will make a return to the Slam Dunk Contest after the Superman slam dunk in 2008.

Also Read | NBA All-Star Game 2020 Snubs: Devin Booker & Bradley Beal Snubbed, Trae Young, Lou Baffled By Picks

NBA All-Star Game schedule

The NBA All-Star weekend will culminate with the much-awaited NBA All-Star Game. Team Giannis and Team LeBron will go head-to-head in an ode to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. In honour of Kobe Bryant, Team Giannis will wear No. 24 jerseys, while Team LeBron will wear No. 2 in honour of Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Also Read | NBA All-Star Game 2020: Bradley Beal And Devin Booker Amongst Notable Names To Miss Out

How to watch NBA All-Star 2020 game

The NBA All-Star Game 2020 is scheduled for Sunday night (Monday morning 6:30 am IST). The game will be telecast on Sony LIV and Sony Six.