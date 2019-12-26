Isaiah Thomas Wants Fans To Pick Him For NBA All-Star Game As A Christmas Present

Getting into All-Star team is the goal for every player playing in NBA and Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas will be hoping to earn his spot in this year's NBA All-Star game. Recently, Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter and asked them to vote for him for the NBA All-Star team as a Christmas present. Isaiah Thomas was named an NBA All-Star in both 2016 and 2017, and received All-NBA Team honours for the 2016-17 season where he led the Celtics to the No 1 seed of the Eastern Conference.

Vote for me for All Star. That’s your Christmas present to me LOL — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 25, 2019

NBA: Isaiah Thomas current season with Washington Wizards

The 2019-20 season has witnessed Isaiah Thomas bounce back after a slew of poor performances with the Denver Nuggets last season, where he played 12 games for the side and had an average of 8.1 points. This season, Isaiah Thomas is currently averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Wizards in the 21 games he played this season. As John Wall continues to recover from a torn Achilles injury, Washington has benefited from Isaiah Thomas make an impact in the team's offensive game.

NBA: Isaiah Thomas suspension for confronting fans during game vs 76ers

Isaiah Thomas recently made headlines for an incident with a fan where he received an ejection and later a suspension for entering the stands for a confrontation. The fans have also been banned from the Wells Fargo Center for a year. One of them was a season-ticket holder. He received a refund and his tickets were revoked.

It’s very unlikely that Isaiah Thomas will be able to return to the All-Star team, but what is encouraging to see is the kind of impact he has been making on the court since being traded by the Boston Celtics. The Wizards will take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday (Friday morning IST), but Isaiah Thomas will be sidelined for that match-up as a result of his two-game suspension.

