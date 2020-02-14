Shreyas Iyer Becomes Rare Indian Cricketer To Attend NBA All-Star Game On Holiday

The NBA All-Star 2020 game is all set to be played on Monday, February 17, 6:30 AM (IST). Serving as All-Star captains will be Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second consecutive year. The game will be played in a new format which is designed to increase the level of competition throughout the game and provide additional excitement at the finish and make the most out of every quarter count for charity.

Fans all around the world are stoked for the contest. One such fan is India cricketer Shreyas Iyer. On Thursday, Shreyas Iyer took to Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing a Chicago Bulls cap. Shreyas Iyer expressed his excitement for the NBA All-Star game and revealed how he was looking forward to the next few days as he is in Chicago for a holiday.

Shreyas Iyer Instagram post

Shreyas Iyer is India’s best No. 4, according to stats

Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Indian team management has tried various batsmen at the No. 4 position. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane have all been tried and tested at the spot. Let us check out how all Indian batsmen have fared at the position according to their averages post the Champions Trophy.

Player Innings Runs Average Shreyas Iyer 6 284 56.80 Dinesh Karthik 9 264 52.80 MS Dhoni 4 135 45.00 Ambati Rayudu 14 464 42.18 Ajinkya Rahane 5 140 35.00

Recently, Shreyas Iyer had a wonderful tour of New Zealand. He scored 153 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 51.00. Shreyas Iyer also was the top-scorer for the Indian team in the three-match ODI series with 217 runs at an impressive average of 72.33.

