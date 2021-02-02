LeBron James Heckler Juliana Carlos Reveals Her Side Of The Story On Instagram: WATCH

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks in a 107-99 encounter on Monday (Tuesday morning IST). The Hawks suffered their 10th loss, while the Lakers bagged their 16th win of the season. LeBron James, already in contention for an MVP award this season, dropped 21 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists for the team – while being heckled by a woman at courtside. The game had to be halted during the incident, which resulted in the woman being ejected from the venue.

LeBron James heckled at Lakers vs Hawks game

While fans of James took to calling the woman out on social media, the lady – Juliana Carlos – later uploaded a string of videos on her Instagram account. She explained why and how she starting yelling at the four-time NBA champion. She explained that is was James who apparently starting cussing at her husband, who was at the game with her. Carlos apparently was only defending her husband, and thought it was unfair that she was thrown out of the game.

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

LeBron James heckler shares her side of the story

Did Juliana Carlos husband also get hate?

The woman and her husband have previously attended Hawks games, and have also posted about it on Instagram. As James was the one targeted, her stories on IG also received negative comments. Fans refused to believe that the 36-year-old Lakers icon would engage with someone in the stands unprovoked, convinced that it was the lady’s fault. However, some haters also sided with the woman, believing someone like James always gets away with what he wants.

Who is Chris Carlos Atlanta?

Fans also hated on her husband Chris Carlos on social media, even attacking their marriage and dynamics. Chris Carlos apparently runs his family business – a distributing company – in Atlanta. Juliana Carlos apparently also threatened James in her story if he messed with her husband.

LeBron James on what happened courtside with the fan pic.twitter.com/S1kQdsCsbq — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 2, 2021

Following the game, however, James also addressed the situation on his own. "Courtside Karen was MAD MAD," James wrote on Twitter. He even spoke to the media about the situation, saying that he missed and needed these interactions as a player. However, he did not think she should have been thrown out, even though she jumped in and said her piece while James and Chris Carlos were having a back and forth.

(Image credits: AP)