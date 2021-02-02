Who Is Juliana Carlos? LeBron James' Heckler Becomes The Highlight Of Lakers Vs Hawks Game

On Monday, a woman was ejected from the State Farm Arena during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks for an altercation with four-time NBA champion LeBron James. The Lakers eventually recorded a 107-99 win over the Hawks and later that day, it was revealed the woman who was kicked out from the arena in the fourth quarter was named Juliana Carlos. With Carlos now grabbing headlines for heckling LeBron during the Lakers game, netizens have been curious to know more about the 25-year-old and the reason why the duo had the heated verbal exchange.

Bron got heckled by a fan in Atlanta. 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/6dcVpyhy9K — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) February 2, 2021

Who is Juliana Carlos? LeBron James heckler is married to an Atlanta-based businessman

Although not much is known about Juliana Carlos, she has seemingly grabbed headlines for her courtside spat with LeBron James at the State Farm Arena on Monday. By her own admission, the 25-year-old, who has over 25k followers on Instagram, is married to Atlanta businessman Chris Carlos. Reports claim that Chris runs his family business – a distributing company – in Atlanta. Juliana later revealed that her husband Chris, who has a son from a previous marriage, is an ardent Hawks fan and has been supporting the team for over a decade.

Juliana and Chris attended the Hawks game against the Lakers on Monday night and both were escorted out of the stadium in the fourth quarter after heckling LeBron James. Following the game, Juliana took to Instagram and posted a series of videos on her story, calling out James, who helped the Lakers bag their 16th win of the season by dropping 21 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists for the team.

Juliana Carlos and LeBron James spat: Carlos issues update after heckling James

Later on Monday, Juliana Carlos, on her IG story, claimed that LeBron had initially sparked the feud at courtside after staring down her husband, Chris. In an explosive rant, Juliana then called LeBron a b**** and a p**** on several occasions before threatening the NBA star not to provoke her husband. She then revealed that LeBron also told her to "sit down and shut the f*** up."

She really wants to fight Lebron. 🤣🤣



Why is the most shocking part that she’s 25 ??? pic.twitter.com/BLmmjv7Yzo — Luul (@zamzampappi) February 2, 2021

Warning: Video contains strong language

In the video, Julian insisted that she wasn't a "gold digger" and not seeking unwanted attention. She concluded by stating that she fired back at LeBron only because she was supporting her husband. Juliana also explained that she thought being ejected from the arena for voicing her opinions and firing back at LeBron wasn't fair.

Image Credits - Juliana Carlos Instagram