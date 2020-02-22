Drake Pokes Fun At Fred VanVleet's 'Turks And Caicos' Tan During Raptors Game

As the Toronto Raptors’ ambassador, Drake is a regular at their games. The rapper last attended the Phoenix Suns vs Raptors game on Friday night (Saturday morning) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. During the game, Drake chose to entertain the crowd by joining the commentators. He commented on Fred VanVleet's tan while also trash-talked Justin Bieber.

Suns Vs Raptors: Drake made fun of Fred VanVleet’s tan and trash-talked Justin Bieber during the Suns vs Raptors game

Drake making fun of Fred VanVleet's tan on the Raptors broadcast 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WKLOD1aUhb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2020

Drake trash talked Quavo and Justin Bieber on air, then did the salsa 😂 pic.twitter.com/lFPEKdm5EX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2020

During the game, Drake pointed out Fref VanVleet’s tan, which left the commentators laughing. Drake referred to it as a 'Turks and Caicos' tan. He even went on to call Fred VanVleet ‘Frederico’ and said he would definitely do the salsa dance. Sometime later, Fred VanVleet scored a three, after which Drake got up to do the salsa dance. During the commentary, Drake also ended up trash talking other singers Quavo and Justin Bieber on air. Drake also revealed that he is preparing for his new album and even commented about needing ‘orange juice’ being delivered to his seat.

Suns vs Raptors highlights

Drake’s Sanctuary Basketball League holds their own ring ceremony

During the SBL ceremony, Drake gave away the championship rings, which were mistaken by people as Drake showing off his own championship rings. Drake received a championship ring from the Toronto Raptors after winning the NBA 2018-19 against Golden State Warriors. After receiving one ring, Drake customized a championship ring for himself as he wanted to pay homage to Toronto.

