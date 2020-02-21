Drake Shows Off His 2019 NBA Finals Championship Ring Gifted By The Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors ambassador and rapper Drake showed off his 2019 Raptors Championship ring. Last season, Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA 2018-19 Championship and grab their first-ever NBA title. Canadian rapper OvoRich shared the video on his story.

Drake championship ring: Toronto Raptors Raptors ambassador Drake shows of his 2019 Championship ring

Drake showed off his championship rings 💍🔥



(via ovoriicch/IG) pic.twitter.com/Jz0QM60ZsC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2020

The video is uploaded on OvoRich’s Instagram story, where they are all gathered on a basketball court. Drake is seen holding boxes, which he places down to open the ring. Drake then moves closer to the others, showing them his 2019 NBA Championship ring.

Drake championship ring cost and design

A historic ring for a historic accomplishment. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/IZdkXQTj4B — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 22, 2019

The championship ring is also said to be worth $150 thousand. The Toronto Raptors gifted Drake the Championship in October 2019. The ring reportedly consisted of 640 diamonds, which is more than any other pro-championship in NBA history. The ring also contains 16 rubies to represent the playoffs victories won by the Raptors. The word ‘North’ is written by using diamonds inside a golden chevron. Drake had posted about the Championship ahead of the NBA 2019-20 season opener.

Drake Championship ring: The rapper's customized Championship ring

Drake even customised his own championship ring. The ring was created by Jason Arasheben, and has ‘The Boy’ written on it along with the original Raptors logo. According to Arasheben, Drake’s championship ring is very close to his heart. The customised ring not only paid homage to the city, but also made a statement.

