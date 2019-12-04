NBA Trade Rumours: Raptors' Fred VanVleet Could Make $25-30 Million A Year

According to NBA reports, Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet might make $25-30 million a year this offseason. Even after Kawhi Leonard departed to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Raptors have maintained their form, and have a 15-5 win-loss record. The Raptors' point guard VanVleet is a crucial part of the Raptors victory. NBA reports suggest that VanVleet might get a pay raise this offseason.

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul's potential move to Miami Heat could finally materialise

NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet could make $25-30 million this offseason

According to @BobbyMarks42, a team said Fred VanVleet could receive a contract this off-season earning $25-30 Million per season

➖➖➖

VanVleet is averaging; 21.2 PPG, 7.5 APG, 2.4 SPG over the last 11 games — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 3, 2019

Fred VanVleet tonight: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 0 turnovers, 6-10 FG, 5-7 3P, +19 in 32 minutes.



VanVleet in 11 games without Lowry: 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.7 turnovers, 44% FG, 40% 3P, +42 in 37.5 minutes. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 2, 2019

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: DeMar DeRozan on the move to Detroit Pistons?

21 Pts | 11 Ast | 5 Reb | 5 3pm



Lightwork from @FredVanVleet. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/xu1HxeiksZ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 2, 2019

Fred VanVleet!



He’s scored 24+ in 5 of his last 6 games. He has 7 (3-3 FG) so far in the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/jd8ZeZRLB4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 28, 2019

VanVleet has been playing with the Raptors for the last four years and is one of their key players. He is also their trusted backup guard for Kyle Lowry. However, VanVleet has proved himself to be a quality guard this year as Lowry was sidelined. VanVleet is currently averaging at 18.7 points, 7.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds. As per the reports, VanVleet might be looking at a raise as he has led the team to victory as their starting point guard.

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Where is Brandon Ingram's career with New Orleans Pelicans headed?

Also read | Fred VanVleet scores career-high 34, Raptors top Pelicans 130-122