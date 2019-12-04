The Debate
NBA Trade Rumours: Raptors' Fred VanVleet Could Make $25-30 Million A Year

Basketball News

NBA Trade Rumours: According to reports, Toronto Raptors' point guard Fred VanVleet may receive a pay raise by the end of the NBA 2019-20 season

NBA Trade Rumours

According to NBA reports, Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet might make $25-30 million a year this offseason. Even after Kawhi Leonard departed to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Raptors have maintained their form, and have a 15-5 win-loss record. The Raptors' point guard VanVleet is a crucial part of the Raptors victory. NBA reports suggest that VanVleet might get a pay raise this offseason. 

NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet could make $25-30 million this offseason

 

VanVleet has been playing with the Raptors for the last four years and is one of their key players. He is also their trusted backup guard for Kyle Lowry. However, VanVleet has proved himself to be a quality guard this year as Lowry was sidelined. VanVleet is currently averaging at 18.7 points, 7.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds. As per the reports, VanVleet might be looking at a raise as he has led the team to victory as their starting point guard. 

