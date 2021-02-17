Draymond Green Lashes Out At The NBA For 'Unfairly' Treating Some Players During Trades

Draymond Green had a lot to say about NBA trades and player treatment during his press conference after the Golden State Warriors' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green was candid about his views, focus on the recent benching of Andre Drummond as the Cavaliers look for a trade. While controversial, several people on social media agreed, disappointed over the way a few things work.

Draymond Green press conference was all about NBA trades and player treatment

Draymond Green absolutely blasts the #NBA and its treatment of players. Citing various examples of double-standards around the league. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/pCmbrW3GKV — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 16, 2021

While Green spoke about the Andre Drummond trade scenario, he also touched upon James Harden and other players, who he feels were not treated fairly. The conversation started with Drummond's trade – something Green said has been bothering him. Earlier this week, reports about a trade surfaced, adding that the team will not be playing Drummond, around six weeks before the trade deadline in March.

"To watch Andre Drummond, before the game, sit on the sidelines, then go to the back, and to come out in street clothes because a team is going to trade him, it's bull****," Green stated. Most of his press conference was about the same, as he spoke about Harden and how everyone 'destroyed that man'.

"He was castrated for wanting to go to a different team," Green spoke candidly after the Warriors' 129-98 win. He spoke about the difference, and how a team wanting to trade is acceptable, but the player has to sit and is seen as a 'cancer' to the team. Per Draymond, a team can casually trade a player, who has to remain in shape and change cities.

Drummond, per reports, also spoke with Green before the game. The Warriors star also mentioned Harrison Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins, who had to find out about his trade during an interview. Green disagreed with being fined for his opinion on a player when teams can apparently speak on trading or not playing a player all the time. The 30-year-old was fined during the NBA restart in Orlando, where he spoke about Devin Booker leaving the Phoenix Suns.

Draymond Green statement on players needing respect

Ultimately, Green demanded respect for the players. "At some point, as players, we need to be treated with the same respect," Green said. "And have the same rights that the team can have". He spoke about a teams trading, but players demanding a trade being the worst for most people. "At some point, this league has to protect the players from embarrassment like that".

Green even mentioned Anthony Davis, who was fined $100,000 for demanding a trade or 'something like that'. "Andre Drummond's getting traded publicly and we're looking to trade him publicly, and he's to stay professional and just deal with it?". Towards the end, Green – who dropped career-high 16 assists – once again admitted to being 'sick' of the situation, hoping that players are treated with respect.

(Image credits: AP)