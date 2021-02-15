Warriors’ Klay Thompson Celebrates Valentine's Day Relaxing On His Boat Near Golden Gate

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson is living proof that being single on Valentine's Day can still be fun. The Warriors had a day off on Sunday, so Klay din't have a game to attend, even though he’s still rehabbing an Achilles injury. However, the three-time NBA champion made the most of his Valentine's Day on dSunday, spending the day on his boat with a friend near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Klay Thompson celebrates Valentine's Day by himself on his boat

On Sunday, Klay Thompson got in his boat with his friend Jack Ward and sailed out beyond the Golden Gate Bridge into the Pacific Ocean. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to send out his Heart’s Day greeting while also invoking none other than Jackie Moon of the 2008 comedy Semi-Pro. Based on the images he shared, Thompson was clearly enjoying the holiday.

In one picture, Thompson was seen lying at the top of the boat, while gazing at the gloomy sky. In another, he appeared to pose as a model while the third was him looking out into the ocean. He captioned the post, “Happy Valentine’s Day. ELE. Everybody Love EVERYBODY.” Thompson appeared to be frustrated during the Warriors' 117-134 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night and fans were quick to point out that relaxing in the open waters was exactly what he needed.

the warriors are down big to the nets and klay thompson is not happy on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/J5cz19b30C — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 14, 2021

One wrote, "Thompson is looking for his own Disney princess Ariel at sea." while another added, "Good to see Klay looking happy. He was so frustrated after the Warriors lost against the Nets." A third added, "Klay chilling on a boat with no Valentine on Valentine's Day just gave me so much hope that I don't need any special person in my life. I just need a boat and chilled out vibes like Klay."

However, fans also saw that Thompson is still sporting a full brace on his injured right foot. Thompson is currently is rehabbing his right Achilles, which he tore on November 18, prior to the start of the NBA season. It was an unfortunate injury for the Dubs star, who is now expected to miss his second straight season with the Warriors.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings, with 14 wins and 13 defeats without Thompson this season. Steve Kerr's side picked up some steam by winning games against the Spurs and Magic before suffering defeat against the Nets.

Image Credits - Klay Thompson Instagram