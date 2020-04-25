Draymond Green Reveals Details Of Altercation With Former Warriors Star Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has lifted the lid on his verbal dispute with former teammate Kevin Durant which took place on November 12, 2018. Draymond Green claimed that his relationship with Kevin Durant went from 'bad to worse' because Warriors head coach Bob Myers never addressed the situation. The Draymond Green Kevin Durant altercation led to a one-game suspension for Green but the three-time NBA champion has now revealed his side of the story.

ALSO READ: Why Did Michael Jordan Punch Steve Kerr During The Bulls 1995 Training Camp?

Draymond Green Kevin Durant altercation: Warriors still reached the NBA finals

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were involved in a heated sideline argument while playing for the Golden State Warriors in November 2018. The Warriors were outplayed by the LA Clippers on the night and frustrations got the better of Kevin Durant when he laid into former teammate Draymond Green. Green and Durant were visibly furious and soon became involved in a heated argument in a packed stadium. Despite the Draymond Green and Kevin Durant altercation, the Warriors made it to the finals of the NBA only to fall short at the final hurdle, suffering defeat against the Toronto Raptors which was, incidentally, the Raptors' first NBA championship. Interestingly, Green recently claimed that the Raptors would have stood no chance had Durant been fit for the deciding game in the Finals last season.

ALSO READ: Scottie Pippen Made $20 Million More Than Michael Jordan In His NBA Career: Report

Draymond Green Kevin Durant altercation: Draymond Green on Durant

Draymond Green recently made an appearance on 'All the Smoke' to reveal his side of the story on the altercation he had with Kevin Durant. Green claimed that Durant slammed the bench and used profanity while demanding his former teammate to pass the ball. Green urged Durant to 'calm down' but the power forward was still enraged. Green had previously informed Bob Myers about the altercations and problems he faced with Durant at the start of the season but the staff failed to address the issue. Green also brought up Durant's impending free agency in the locker room argument and vowed not to apologize.

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant Had Last Dance Style Crew Document His Final NBA Season With Lakers: Report

Draymond Green Kevin Durant altercation: Why Did Kevin Durant leave Warriors?

Kevin Durant decided to leave the Warriors as a free agent and signed for the Brooklyn Nets in June 2019. According to reports from ESPN, Durant revealed that he wanted a new challenge but also stated that his feud with Green was one of the reasons for his departure. Durant admitted to feeling 'different' from the 'rest of the guys' and his despite winning two NBA championships with the Warriors, the 30-year-old decided to move on. The Warriors have endured their worst season in the NBA this campaign laying at the bottom of the Western Conference, courtesy of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson being sidelined for the majority of the season.

In the fight between Durant and Draymond Green maybe Warriors backed the wrong guy — Lowell Cohn (@LowellCohn) July 8, 2019

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers NBA Title Ring, Game-worn Shoes & More Items To Be Auctioned