Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers NBA Title Ring, Game-worn Shoes & More Items To Be Auctioned

Three months after the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a large collection of his memorabilia is up for an online auction. A total of 86 Kobe Bryant memorabilia is set to be auctioned by Goldin Auctions on May 16 with some items expected to cross the $100,000 mark. Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people, who were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Goldin Auctions Kobe Bryant memorabilia: Kobe Bryant championship rings amongst other things to be auctioned online

Speaking to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions said that their collection of the Kobe Bryant memorabilia is the largest collection ever in one place. The Kobe Bryant memorabilia which is set to go under the hammer include game-worn jerseys, NBA final sneakers and the Kobe Bryant championship rings from the 2000 season. According to ESPN, The highest bid on any Kobe Bryant memorabilia currently is $28,000 for the black Adidas signature sneakers the Lakers legend wore in the winning Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals. The current lowest bid is $125 for a basketball signed by Kobe Bryant.

New story: Sneakers worn in the Finals, a championship ring once belonging to his mother and a rookie uniform are on the auction block. "We believe it is the largest collection ever in one place of Kobe Bryant memorabilia," Goldin Auctions told ESPN. https://t.co/QArPSk2VpH — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 23, 2020

Kobe Bryant championship rings: Goldin Auctions Kobe Bryant 2013 controversy

Goldin Auctions and the Lakers legend were involved in a controversy when the auction house attempted to sell hundreds of items taken from Bryant's mother for a reported amount of $450,000. After being threatened with legal action, Goldin Auctions only sold six items from Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including a championship ring Kobe gifted his mother after the 2001 win over Indiana Pacers. The 2013 auction raised $62,565 for The Bully Project, a charity backed by Kobe Bryant.

Ken Goldin says that Bryant's parents' arent involved in the current auction scheme and added that 5 percent of each sale will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

