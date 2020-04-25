Kobe Bryant Had Last Dance Style Crew Document His Final NBA Season With Lakers: Report

Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's final season with the Western Conference giants was reportedly recorded by a camera crew that was given unprecedented access to film the five-time NBA champion. The film crew recorded the 'Black Mamba' through the 2015-16 season, which was his 20th and final season with the Lakers and the footage was reportedly set to be converted into a Kobe Bryant documentary. Reports claimed that the Kobe Bryant documentary was supposed to be released years from now but his tragic death in a helicopter crash in January changed those plans.

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant's Galaxy Opal Card On NBA 2K20 My Team Can Now Be Unlocked For FREE

Kobe Bryant documentary: Kobe Bryant all-access footage from Lakers' last season

According to reports from ESPN, the Kobe Bryant all-access footage from the final stages of his career will embrace the moments the 2008 NBA MVP shared with his teammates in the locker rooms, and at home. The Kobe Bryant documentary will also include practice sessions with his teammates and footage depicting events on a team plane. The report claims that the Kobe Bryant all-access film crew had the 'opportunity of a lifetime' to record the 18-time NBA All-Star.

ALSO READ: Shaquille O'Neal Not To Attend 2020 Hall Of Fame Ceremony Due To Kobe Bryant's Death

Kobe Bryant all-access footage: Kobe Bryant final season with Lakers

The Kobe Bryant final season staged an overwhelming feeling for the Lakers family as they bid farewell to one of the best players in the history of the sport. In the Kobe Bryant final season, the Lakers legend averaged 17.6 points in 66 games. The Kobe Bryant all-access footage for his final game against the Utah Jazz reportedly had six different camera crews filming his memorable 60 points.

ALSO READ: Families Sue Helicopter Firm In Kobe Bryant Crash

Kobe Bryant documentary: Kobe Bryant all-access footage was edited

ESPN claimed that Kobe had initially reviewed the work picked up by his camera crew and edited some work just before his catastrophic passing earlier this year. The five-time NBA champion wanted full control of the Kobe Bryant all-access footage so that he could himself transform it into a documentary in the future. However, there are still doubts over how the footage will be managed if it is to be converted into a documentary.

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers NBA Title Ring, Game-worn Shoes & More Items To Be Auctioned