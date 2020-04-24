Draymond Green Claims Kevin Durant Changed When LeBron James Was Considered NBA's Best

Kevin Durant's controversial exit from the Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season greeted with some surprise from Warriors fans. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has not played a single game this season as he is still recovering from the Achilles Tendon injury he suffered in the 2018-19 Finals against the Raptors. Durant's former Warriors teammate Draymond Green spoke about how Kevin Durant's attitude changed post the 2017 NBA Finals when they beat LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

Draymond Green says he still has a lot of love for Kevin Durant

“And I still love K....His feelings about me may not be the same, but I’ll ride for him for the rest of my life.”



Draymond Green sounds off on the Kevin Durant situationpic.twitter.com/QF6Q5eAjdU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 23, 2020

Draymond Green says Kevin Durant changed when LeBron James was considered best NBA player

In a recent Instagram Live interview on All the Smoke, Warriors star Draymond Green opened up about Kevin Durant’s change in behaviour after the 2017 NBA Finals. The three-time NBA Champion was quoted as saying "In my opinion, he got the best of 'Bron [in the 2017 Finals] like Kevin was f---in rocking," Green said. "After that, that was kind of that moment of like, damn Kevin should be the best player in the NBA now because of what he just did to LeBron. And it's like, you turn on the TV the next day, and the f---in headline is, 'LeBron James still the best player in the world?' You've got Stephen A. [Smith], you've got all these people debating it, and everybody's still saying LeBron James is the best player in the world. That's when I kind of felt like it took a turn. And then we came back for the 2017-18 season, and Kevin just wasn't as happy."

Draymond Green takes shots at Charles Barkley

Draymond Green says Charles Barkley is jealous of his success



“He scored more points than me, ight cool, but that don’t necessarily mean you had more impact on the game than me.”



(🎥 All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/SHLEOXJNQM — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 23, 2020

