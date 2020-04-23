Draymond Green Compares Warriors' Performance Without Curry To Jordan Without Pippen

Draymond Green recently appeared on an episode of Uninterrupted’s 'WRTS: After Party', where he talked about the Golden State Warriors, Michael Jordan's The Last Dance and Scottie Pippen's contract. Green called out Curry and Pippen's "bad" contracts while disagreeing with Jordan and what he said about Scottie Pippen. Draymond Green also spoke about the Warriors' bad season, comparing it to the Bulls playing without Pippen.

Draymond Green on The Last Dance and the Warriors playing without Steph Curry

While talking about The Last Dance and the Warriors, Draymond Green defended the Warriors' performance during the 2019-20 NBA season. With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson out injured, the Warriors fell to a league-worst 15-50 win-loss record. Durant, who had led the Warriors to their two back-to-back titles with Curry, joined the Brooklyn Nets during free agency. Draymond, Curry and Thompson had led the Warriors to a record-breaking 73–9 during the 2015-16 season. As per Green, just like how Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls suffered when Pippen was recovering from surgery, the Warriors were affected by Curry's absence this season.

Draymond Green on Pippen's contract and Jordan's comments on Pippen

Draymond Green also discussed Pippen and Curry's contracts, along with disagreeing with Jordan criticising Pippen. Green stated that he feels the NBA's best teams were built on bad contracts, referring to Curry's early deal with the Warriors along with Pippen's deal with the Bulls. He compared their contracts, along with the inflation and how contracts have changed over the years. Draymond Green also believes that he would have supported Pippen if he was his teammate as the Bulls eventually looked out for themselves and not the players. Green revealed that he is 'disappointed' with Jordan, who still believes Pippen was wrong.

