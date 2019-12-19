Draymond Green Rants About Carmelo Anthony Being Out Of The NBA

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green recently went on a rant about Carmelo Anthony being without a team for a long time. Both Green and Anthony were teammates for the 2016 Olympic basketball team which won the gold medal. Carmelo Anthony was without a job more than a year and signed with the Portland Trail Blazers this November. During an interview with a sports channel, Draymond Green stated that he thought it was disrespectful towards Anthony, who is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He is a Hall of Famer irrespective of people’s opinion on him not being able to play, according to Green. He thinks that if Carmelo Anthony wants to play, he should. Green also commented on powerful people in the NBA. He thinks people who have done less for the game are making decisions about people who have contributed more, and that it is 'bulls**t'.

NBA 2019-20: Draymond Green goes on an intense NSFW rant about Carmelo Anthony not being out for over a year

Draymond Green gets emotional speaking the MSU crowd as they retire his jersey.



"This is special...now I get to see my name up there" 🙌



(via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/EEohjE7nOP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 4, 2019

Carmelo Anthony played only ten games for the Houston Rockets during NBA 2018-19, after which he was traded to the Chicago Bulls, who then waived him by February 1. The Trail Blazers signed Anthony in a non-guaranteed contract this season. Following his debut, Carmelo Anthony was also named the Western Conferences' Player of the Week. Carmelo Anthony’s contract is now guaranteed. Carmelo Anthony is currently averaging at 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Draymond Green is averaging at 9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists and was sidelined for a few games due to a heel injury. The Warriors are at a 5-23 win-loss record, the worst in the NBA. The Trail Blazers are at 11-16 and are ranked ninth in the Western Conference.

