Clippers Vs Celtics: Jayson Tatum Outshines Kawhi Leonard In Double-overtime Thriller

The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers in a double-overtime thriller with a 141-133 margin. Celtics Jayson Tatum scored game-high 39 points, leading his team to victory during the Clippers vs Celtics game on Thursday night (Wednesday morning IST) at the TD Garden in Boston, USA. This victory comes after a 116-105 loss against the Houston Rockets, which broke their seven-game winning streak. Here are the Clippers vs Celtics highlights.

Clippers vs Celtics highlights

The Clippers had maintained a lead well into Q2 before the Celtics made a comeback, maintaining their lead well into the final period. The Clippers played most of the game without Paul George, who had to sit out after a hamstring strain. Jayson Tatum scored 11 of his 39 points in overtime. Marcus Smart’s driving layup gave the Celtics a 132-130 lead with just over two minutes remaining in a game. Tatum followed with another layup to secure a four-point lead. Together, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart scored 16 of Celtics 27 overtime points. Gordon Hayward scored four free throws to end the game.

Marcus Smart was playing in place of Jaylen Brown, who is out due to a left calf contusion. He scored the Celtics initial ten points, overcoming the Clippers 7-0 lead. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart scored 24 of 30 Celtics Q1 points, reducing the score difference created by Kawhi Leonard’s 15 points. In the second period, Kawhi Leonard was limited to 2 points. Montrezl Harrell also scored in the first period, scoring 16 points while shooting 5-of-5 from the field.

Clippers vs Celtics highlights: Player stats

Jayson Tatum scored 39 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 60.9% from the field and 50% from the three-point range during the Clippers vs Celtics game. Marcus Smart followed with 31 points while Gordon Hayward scored 21 points and 13 rebounds. Kemba Walker chipped in 19 points and 9 rebounds. Lou Williams was the Clippers top scorer with 35 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Kawhi Leonard finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and 13 rebounds. Paul George could only score 4 points while shooting 2-of-7 from the field before exiting the game.

Clippers vs Celtics: Jayson Tatum Stats

The Celtics beat the Clippers 141-133 in double OT...



Jayson Tatum had his 8th 30-pt game of the season. The Celtics have won each of his last 7 games with 30 or more pts.



Also, Gordon Hayward had his 5th 20-pt & 10-reb game this season, a new career high for a single-season. pic.twitter.com/4MB9QEpD5u — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2020

